American River Bankshares (AMRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

American River Bankshares (AMRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AMRB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMRB was $19.73, representing a -6.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.08 and a 121.69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.90.

AMRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports AMRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.83%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

