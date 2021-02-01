American River Bankshares (AMRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

American River Bankshares (AMRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AMRB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMRB was $12.92, representing a -21.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.43 and a 61.5% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

AMRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports AMRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .42%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

