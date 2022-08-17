American Rheinmetall Vehicles, GM Collaborate To Pursue U.S. Army's Common Tactical Truck Program

(RTTNews) - American Rheinmetall Vehicles, a developer of tactical wheeled and tracked combat vehicles and systems, has collaborated with GM Defense LLC, to compete in the U.S. Army's Common Tactical Truck program, GM Defense said in a statement.

The Common Tactical Truck or CTT program seeks to identify a replacement platform for the Army's Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles.

The Army expects to execute multiple Prototype Projects before determining whether to proceed to initial production that could entail purchase of about 5,700 vehicles at a value of around $5 billion. A Request for Prototype Proposals for the first phase was issued in late June with an expected Contract Award in December 2022.

