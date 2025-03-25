American Resource's Subsidiary Expands Production to Process Heavy REE

American Resources Corporation AREC, through its stake in ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capabilities for rare earth elements (REE), defense and battery materials, has announced the scale-up of SEG+ ore concentrate refining.



ReElement has transitioned from lab-scale to demonstration-scale processing, increasing its capacity by 50 times. It has achieved commercial qualification and is set to meet the rising demand for ultra-pure heavy rare earth oxides.



SEG+ is a material sourced from rare earth mines, representing a concentrated form of heavy rare earth elements. It primarily consists of a blend of samarium (Sm), europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy).



It has been efficiently processed by ReElement to produce magnet-grade dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) at 99.5% purity in a cost-effective manner.



The company not only produces ultra-pure rare earth oxides and other essential defense minerals but also does so at a competitive cost, with the capacity to scale and compete directly with the existing monopoly in the critical mineral market. ReElement Technologies is thus leading the way in tackling the biggest challenge in the global critical mineral supply chain — cost-effective and sustainable midstream processing and refining.



The modular scalability of the company's technology, along with the successful techno-economic validation across various critical mineral feedstocks, allows it to rapidly expand production capacity more efficiently than any other refining platform. This positions the company to challenge the current global monopoly in the rare earth supply chain.



ReElement Technologies is paving the way to bring mineral production back to the United States. The company is eager to collaborate with the Defense Industrial Base and commercial markets to supply refined heavy rare earths, light rare earths and other critical minerals essential for national security, reshoring domestic manufacturing and advancing global technological leadership.



AREC stock has lost 55.5% in the past year compared with the 8.1% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AREC’s Rank & Key Picks

AREC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, CSW Industrials Inc. CSWI and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 169.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW Industrials’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $8.50. CSWI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 10.1%. The company's shares have rallied 28.4% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have gained 1.2% over the past year.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Resources Corporation (AREC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.