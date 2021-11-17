American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) shareholders have endured a 80% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) share price has gained 15% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that American Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, American Resources' revenue dropped 77% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 22% per year. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:AREC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that American Resources rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 22% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that American Resources is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

