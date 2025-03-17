American Resources Expands Rare Earth Element Purification Capacity

American Resources Corporation AREC, through its stake in ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leader in high-performance refining for rare earth elements, critical defense materials and battery components, has unveiled a groundbreaking preparative scale sequential simulated moving bed (SSMB) production unit.



This cutting-edge technology marks a major leap for AREC in the process of refining critical minerals. AREC is at the forefront of the domestic market and committed to deploying the fastest and most efficient refining solutions for vital materials, including rare earth elements, battery materials and other strategic metals like antimony, all of which are aimed at supporting national defense and industry needs.



The newly commissioned equipment marks the addition of a third dedicated chromatography line at American Resources’ Noblesville, IN facility. Each of these lines has been meticulously designed to handle specific rare earth and critical elements. This expansion will significantly boost the facility's daily refining capacity for essential rare earth elements like neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) while broadening the range of minerals the platform can process, while accelerating its speed to market.



By investing in cutting-edge technology, American Resources underscores its dedication to excellence, scientific progress and providing the world’s most scalable and versatile refining solutions. Looking ahead, the company is eager to harness this new capability to drive innovation and fast-track advancements in refining critical materials.



AREC stock has lost 73.1% in the past year compared with the 6.1% decline of the industry.



AREC’s Rank & Key Picks

AREC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, ArcelorMittal MT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 178.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 4.11%. The company's shares have rallied 21.8% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have gained 3.4% over the past year.





