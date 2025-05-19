AMERICAN RESOURCES Earnings Results: $AREC Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN RESOURCES ($AREC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.08 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $50,000, missing estimates of $9,078,000 by $-9,028,000.
AMERICAN RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 664,661 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,529
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 149,882 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,024
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 74,464 shares (+271.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,789
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 43,809 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,467
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 38,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,108
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 27,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,038
- ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 26,464 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,363
AMERICAN RESOURCES Government Contracts
We have seen $374,436 of award payments to $AREC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 080906 OK CON HTG SVY C-793 & C-794/ C-710 C-717 C-724 693803: $139,725
- 080907 MO CON HERITAGE SURVEY LITTLE TEXAS 2 684574: $118,168
- 080907 MO CON SHACK CREEK/ROCK CREEK HERITAGE SURVEY 667473: $116,541
