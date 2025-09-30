American Resources (AREC) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

Stocks
The average one-year price target for American Resources (NasdaqCM:AREC) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.44% from the latest reported closing price of $3.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Resources. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 28.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREC is 0.00%, an increase of 74.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.92% to 8,787K shares. AREC / American Resources Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AREC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,118K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peak6 holds 701K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 629K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREC by 56.39% over the last quarter.

