American Resources (AREC) Affiliate Partners US Air Force

American Resources Corporation AREC has said that its affiliated company, Novusterra Inc’s patented technology to make carbon nanomaterial additives for concrete and asphalt pavements is being used as the exclusive patented technology in a comprehensive research project to enhance the durability of airfields for the U.S. Air Force.



Novusterra, specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene for the infrastructure, agriculture and electrification economies, collaborates with the U.S. Air Force, Kenai Defense and Texas Tech University to better support the U.S. Air Force as it works to increase the longevity of home and forward deployed airfields.



It is certain that this collaboration will strengthen both the military and the nation's infrastructure. The company is well-positioned to provide advanced, high-value technology to help produce better, more durable and greener materials and products to support the growth of modern infrastructure.



Global infrastructure investment needs are expected to reach $94 trillion by 2040, and an additional $3.5 trillion will be needed to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations on access to water and power, per the Global Infrastructure Outlook. In order to meet global carbon emission targets in the long run, longer-lasting, greener concrete must be prioritized when developing and rebuilding infrastructure.



Novusterra is working on cutting-edge methods to market its patents that it has exclusively licensed in order to create graphene and carbon nanomaterial from inexpensive, carbon-based feedstocks. A single layer of atoms organized in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure makes up graphene, an allotrope of carbon.



Shares of American Resources have gained 22.6% over the past year compared with a 10.2% rise of its industry.



