American Residential Warranty Review | Home Warranties

Home warranty companies are meant to provide peace of mind by offering coverage plans for major appliances and home systems — from your hvac to your well pump or your washing machine. With a home warranty, anytime a covered item fails or needs significant repairs from normal wear and tear, you simply need to make a phone call and your company sends a service provider to deal with the issue.

To help you decide whether American Residential Warranty has the right home warranty coverage for you, read on.

American Residential Warranty Overview

Pros

Less expensive service fees than most competitors

Bundling plan covers electronic devices

Online quote generator and purchasing available

Cons

Lower appliance coverage caps

American Residential Warranty (ARW) is a home warranty company that helps homeowners cover the repair or replacement of appliances and systems in their homes. ARW allows homeowners to customize their plan with bundle options and add-ons at a price that works for their budget.

American Residential Warranty Services

Many homeowners choose ARWs service contracts to control home maintenance costs. When a major appliance or system breaks down, a home warranty can be more cost-effective than paying out of pocket or getting a home improvement loan. And while some situations may fall under their coverage, even the best home insurance companies won’t cover damage to systems and appliances due to regular wear and tear.

What American Residential Warranty offers

Here’s a breakdown of ARWs home warranty plans:

Kitchen Plus Plan

The Kitchen Plus costs $39.99 per month and covers the following equipment:

Built-in microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Interior electrical system

Kitchen exhaust fan

Range / oven / cooktop

Refrigerator (not including ice maker)

Water heater

Platinum Premier Plan

The Platinum Premier plan costs $64.99 per month and covers everything in the Kitchen Plus plan, as well as the following items:

Central air conditioning and heating

Plumbing system

Plumbing stoppages

Garage door opener

Humidifier

Ductwork

Ceiling fans

Refrigerator ice maker

4-in-1 Bundle Plan

The 4-in-1 Bundle plan is $129.99 per month and includes the items in the Kitchen Plus and Platinum Premier plans, plus the following equipment:

Washer & dryer

Deluxe Advantage: A/C Refrigerant & Coils Refrigerant Recapture Plumbing Faucets & Fixtures Permits/Modifications/Code Violations Toilets & Internal Mechanisms Improper Installation Mismatched Systems Garage Door Springs/Tracks

Water and sewer lines: Repairs Unblocking the lines Excavation costs Reseeding the grass Repaving the driveway

Ultimate Electronics Protection Plan: Laptops Desktops Tablets LED/LCD TV’s Flat Panel/Plasma TV’s Printers Gaming Consoles



You can add optional coverage for the following items to your warranty if they are not included in the ARW plan that you choose:

Washer/dryer $9.99/month

Pool/spa combo $23.99/month

Water/sewer line combo $17.98/month

Ultimate Electronics Protection $24.99/month

ARW stands out as a warranty provider because you can purchase your warranty and customize it online in real-time. The quote generator allows you to choose the plan you want and then place your add-ons to the cart for easy checkout.

Once you pay for the first month of service, you’ll have a 30-day waiting period before you can begin to make claims. Your service contract is a month-to-month plan, which you can cancel at any time.

You can start a home service request by logging into your customer portal or by calling the customer service number. Once your request is received, ARW will dispatch a licensed service technician to diagnose and fix your issue. You also have the option of choosing your own contractor, but you must call to get authorization first.

You’ll need to pay a trade service fee for each request, which is essentially the same as a deductible. This service fee varies depending on your plan and the equipment being serviced. You can check your declaration of coverage for the exact amount of your service call fee, though it averages around $55.

What American Residential Warranty doesn’t offer

Like most warranty companies, American Residential Warranty does have exclusions and limitations for its coverage. Your ARW plan won’t cover the following:

Damage from natural or man-made disasters

Events covered under a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy like tornadoes, hurricanes, fires, floods or theft

The physical structure of a home or personal belongings that are inside the home

You should consult the terms and conditions of your plan’s contract for additional limitations and exclusions. If you’ve got items or issues that are not covered by ARW, you may have to pay out of pocket or figure out how to get a home improvement loan. These loans can cover almost any costs related to repair or replacement, but they can cost much more than a home warranty. Finally, make sure you’re clear on why home warranties deny claims, as misunderstandings around this are often a source of complaints.

American Residential Warranty’s Credentials

American Residential Warranty has been in business for over 13 years and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company serves customers in all 50 states through a network of partners, including AIG, Amynta, Lowe’s, Asurion and GE Appliances.

Licenses and registrations

According to the ARWs website, they are licensed to do business in the following states under different trade names or partner companies. They call out their licensure as required by law in the following states:

California- AMT Home Protection Company

Texas and Virginia- TMI Solutions, LLC

As mentioned, ARW operates out of Boca Raton and serves customers in all 50 states.

Awards and certifications

American Residential Warranty’s website displays the following award badges:

Top Places to Work (2019)

Best and Brightest Places to Work For in the Nation (2020)

Regulatory or legal actions

So far, we haven’t found any regulatory or legal actions against American Residential Warranty.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, this information may not be complete or fully up to date. We recommend you do your own research for the latest information.

American Residential Warranty Accessibility

Availability

You can access your online portal for service or call the claims support line at (877) 637-7890. You can reach a representative 24/7, but the company’s official business hours are below:

Monday-Thursday 9:00 am-5:30 pm EST

Friday 9:00am-5pm EST

Saturday 8:30am-5pm EST

Contact information

American Residential Warranty representatives can be reached at (800) 910-8538. You may also visit the company website to obtain a quote or start a claim.

User experience

ARG’s website is easy to navigate, with a free quote generator that’s readily accessible, and clear information on plans and pricing. However, unlike some competitors, American Residential Warranty doesn’t offer much in the way of educational or support resources.

Limitations

All home appliances and built-in systems covered by American Residential Warranty have certain coverage limits or caps that vary depending on the item. Before committing to the warranty, look at a sample contract that outlines all of the limitations and exclusions of your specific ARW plan.

American Residential Warranty’s Customer Satisfaction

Customer complaints

According to our research, there aren’t any out-of-the-ordinary patterns of poor customer service or significant negative reviews against ARW. Among the complaints we did find, we found common themes included:

Difficulty with billing and cancellation

Slow or unresponsive service technicians and customer service technicians

Persistent emails and phone calls despite asking to be removed from customer contact lists

Third-party ratings

Here’s a summary of online ratings we found for American Residential Warranty:

Better Business Bureau: 2.69 out of 5 stars (209 reviews)

Yelp: 1 out of 5 stars (178 reviews)

Trustpilot: 3.9 out of 5 stars (680 reviews)

This information is provided based on the data available at the time of publishing.

American Residential Warranty FAQ

How reliable is American Residential Warranty?

What does American Residential Warranty cover?

What are the benefits of American Residential Warranty?

How We Evaluated American Residential Warranty

American Residential Warranty has been in business for over 13 years, serving customers in all 50 states. Online reviews suggest that the company reliably approves and fulfills service claims, despite some customer service issues and complaints.Depending on your American Residential Warranty plan, it can cover many home appliances and systems, including kitchen appliances, cooling and heating equipment, plumbing and electrical systems and more. Refer to the terms and conditions for the specific ARW plan you choose for a complete list of coverages.A home warranty can help offset the cost of repairs and replacements when your home's appliances and systems break down. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for these repairs, you can pay a monthly premium and a deductible for a service call, with American Residential Warranty paying the balance on all eligible repairs or replacements.

We based our evaluation of American Residential Warranty on publicly available information on their website and other sources. We took into account customer review sites, industry watchdog reports, and information from consumer advocacy sites. We then evaluated the company based on whether it offered comprehensive coverage and services, what its claims processing was like, as well as its costs, and customer support record.

Summary of American Residential Warranty Review

Whether you are a new homeowner or have owned a home for a while, you’ll likely want the best home warranty company to help cover the costs of maintaining your home’s appliances and systems. American Residential Warranty is a good option to explore because of its national availability and lower service fees. No matter which warranty company you choose, be sure to read and understand the specific terms of your plan, so you know exactly how your service contract works.

