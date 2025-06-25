American Rebel Light Beer Surpasses Top National Brands at NHRA Nationals in Virginia

American Rebel Light Beer surpassed top brands in sales at the NHRA event, enhancing brand visibility and market presence.

Quiver AI Summary

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. announced the successful title sponsorship of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals, which took place from June 20-22, 2025, at Virginia Motorsports Park. During the event, American Rebel Light Beer outsold the top two national beer brands, benefiting from significant brand visibility and integration throughout the venue. CEO Andy Ross highlighted the positive response from fans, drivers, and teams, noting that the sponsorship created substantial interest from potential distributors and customers. The event also featured concerts by Ross, which received coverage on FOX, contributing to the beer's introduction in Virginia and laying groundwork for broader distribution. American Rebel Light Beer, known for its quality and all-natural ingredients, has expanded its presence across multiple states since its launch in 2024. The company aims to build on this momentum in future racing seasons and events.

Potential Positives

American Rebel Light outsold the top two national brands combined during the Virginia NHRA Nationals, demonstrating significant market penetration and brand strength.

The event's broadcasting on FOX and its expected viewership nearing two million enhances brand visibility and potential distribution opportunities.

The successful brand integration and positive endorsements from NHRA drivers and teams position American Rebel Light as a strong player in the competitive beverage market.

The introduction of American Rebel Light in Virginia lays a foundation for expanded distribution in new markets, potentially boosting sales growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the recent success of American Rebel Light Beer, but it does not provide any concrete sales figures or financial data to support claims of significant growth, potentially leading to skepticism about the true impact of the events described.



While the press release touts the company's involvement in branding and promotional events, it does not address any potential negative aspects or challenges faced in the competitive beverage market, which could leave investors and stakeholders concerned about long-term viability.



The focus on the NHRA events and celebrity endorsements may overshadow concerns regarding the company's transition from its original business model of security products to the beverage industry, raising questions about its strategic direction and operational risks.

FAQ

What were the results of American Rebel Light's NHRA title sponsorship?

The sponsorship exceeded expectations with American Rebel Light outselling the top two national brands during the event.

Where was American Rebel Light available during the NHRA Nationals?

American Rebel Light was sold at all concession locations, the American Rebel Light Party Tent, and the Trackside Bar.

What is unique about American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer is all-natural, has no corn or rice, and delivers a crisp, clean taste with only 100 calories per serving.

How did the NHRA event impact American Rebel's brand awareness?

The event generated significant buzz, with extensive media coverage and positive exposure among racers and fans, enhancing brand recognition.

What plans does American Rebel have for distribution?

American Rebel Light is expanding distribution and has recently launched in Virginia, adding new territories regularly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AREB Insider Trading Activity

$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AREB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





American Rebel Light and NHRA Exceed Expectations with Brand Building and Product Penetration as American Rebel Light Outsells Top 2 National Brands Combined







NASHVILLE, TN, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, reports that the American Rebel Light Beer title sponsorship of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals June 20 – 22 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, VA exceeded expectations. American Rebel Light was available at all concession locations selling beer at Virginia Motorsports Park as well as in the American Rebel Light Party Tent and the American Rebel Light Trackside Bar. CEO Andy Ross performed two concerts during the race weekend and the Sunday concert was covered on the FOX broadcast. The American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals Finals were broadcast on the FOX broadcast network on Sunday, June 22, and re-aired Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25. Additional re-airings of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals are scheduled for Thursday, June 26 from 9 – 11 pm Eastern on FS2 and Friday, June 27 from 3 – 5 am Eastern on FS1. Viewership of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals is expected to approach two million.





American Rebel Light Beer outsold the top 2 national brands during the race weekend at Virginia Motorsports Park, benefiting from the trackside signage and brand integrations throughout the track. The American Rebel Party Tent was a huge success as race fans escaped from the heat to enjoy a cold Rebel Light. The FOX broadcast announcers and the track PA announcers made frequent references to American Rebel Light and the NHRA drivers were very complimentary of the American Rebel Light title sponsorship during their on-camera interviews and the drivers and crew spotlighted American Rebel Light beer in victory lane celebrations.





“The NHRA does it right,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “Everyone is very appreciative of our involvement as title sponsor and everyone from the drivers, their teams and the track express their thanks to American Rebel Light and make sure they have our beer visible and they all are brand ambassadors for us. Everyone knows the sponsor needs to get value for their investment, and they deliver. The buzz at the track and the FOX nationwide broadcasts generate significant interest from potential distributors, bar owners, alcohol buyers for retail and convenience chains and the end customer walking into their local stores and asking for American Rebel Light by name.”





“The success of this weekend will continue after we leave town,” said American Rebel Beverage President Todd Porter. “Our neon signs and product integration will stay in place and we’ll continue to benefit from this weekend the rest of this racing season and beyond. We were the title sponsor for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in late April and they are still selling our beer very well, one of their top sellers.”





Race fans aged 21 and older had the chance to enjoy American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer at the track concession stands that sold beer. The American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals introduced American Rebel Light to the state of Virginia and laid a foundation for the expansion of distribution throughout the state.





American Rebel Light Beer debuted their new television commercial during the FOX Qualifying and Finals broadcasts, airing eight times over the weekend.





“The support from FOX and the NHRA has been great,” said Andy Ross. “When I watched the re-air of the Finals, I was blown away that the band and I got some coverage. We get lots of compliments from the NHRA and the drivers and their teams for providing entertainment during some of the breaks. It’s really an honor to play for race fans. They are the perfect demographic for the American Rebel brand.”







About American Rebel Light Beer







American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.





For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.





For more information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



. For investor information, visit



americanrebel.com/investor-relations



.





Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit



The American Rebel Story







Media Inquiries:





Matt Sheldon







Matt@Precisionpr.co







917-280-7329





American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







info@americanrebel.com









ir@americanrebel.com







American Rebel Beverages, LLC





Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.