American Rebel Light Beer Launches in 62 Total Wine & More Locations Across Seven States

American Rebel Light Beer is now available in 62 Total Wine & More locations across seven states.

Full Release







Consumers looking for American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic Beer can now purchase in-store at several Total Wine & More locations across the American Rebel Light Beer Distribution Footprint.



















Initial Placement for American Rebel Light Beer in either 12oz or 16oz cans is scheduled for 62 Total Wine & More Locations across 7 states.



















Total Wine & More has officially approved American Rebel Light Beer for immediate placement reinforcing the brand’s rapid growth and consumer demand.



















NASHVILLE, TN, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (





americanrebelbeer.com





) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (





americanrebel.com





), proudly reports that American Rebel Premium Light Lager Beer (“Rebel Light”) continues its rapid national retail and chain expansion with Total Wine and More, one of the nation’s leading alcohol retailers. American Rebel Light Beer, America’s Patriotic Beer, is initially scheduled to be placed into



62





Total Wine & More (







www.totalwine.com







) locations



. This milestone marks another significant step in American Rebel Light Beer’s retail and chain growth strategy, ensuring greater accessibility for consumers across



Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Connecticut, Missouri, and Kansas



—key territories where the brand has active distribution partners.





Total Wine & More (



www.totalwine.com



) is recognized as a



premier national retailer



, boasting over



250 locations



across the United States. The company plays a pivotal role in the alcohol industry, generating



billions in annual sales



and serving as a top destination for beer, wine, and spirits enthusiasts. With beer accounting for approximately



42% of supplier gross revenues in the U.S. alcohol market



, Total Wine remains a critical player in domestic light beer sales.





"The U.S. domestic beer market is a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse, fueling American traditions and bringing people together in celebration. As America's Patriotic Beer, American Rebel Light Beer is not just making waves—we are redefining what it means to be a beer brand with heart, grit, and unwavering American values.



With explosive growth and a rapidly expanding footprint, we are proud to be recognized as America's Fastest Growing Beer and well on our way to becoming America's Next Great Success Story



.’ said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.



“Adding a premier alcohol retailer like Total Wine & More to our distribution network is a critical milestone in our mission to bring American Rebel Light Beer to more consumers nationwide. Total Wine's reputation for excellence and expansive reach will allow us to connect with new audiences who share our passion for quality beer and patriotic pride



. This expansion reinforces our commitment to making American Rebel Light Beer a household name across the country."









“American Rebel Light Beer’s entry into Total Wine & More is another significant milestone for American Rebel Light Beer,” said Todd Porter, President at American Rebel Beverages. “Total Wine’s expansive reach and reputation as a trusted retailer will allow us to connect with more consumers who share our passion, patriotic values and see the market opportunity for a quality, better for you, domestic light beer.”







Total Wine & More Market Influence, Sales Impact & Customer Experience







Total Wine generates



billions in annual revenue



, surpassing many competitors in wine and spirits sales. The retailer plays a crucial role in the U.S. alcohol market, where beer alone accounts for



42% of supplier gross revenues



.







Customer Experience & Brand Strategy







Total Wine enhances its customer experience with



in-store tastings, educational events, and private-label offerings



, making it a go-to destination for beverage enthusiasts. Its ability to provide



exclusive products and expert recommendations



sets it apart from general grocery and warehouse retailers





American Rebel Light Beer’s presence in Total Wine locations will be supported by



in-store promotions, digital marketing campaigns, and brand ambassador activations



to engage customers and drive awareness. The company remains committed to delivering a



premium domestic light beer



that embodies the spirit of American pride and resilience.





The placements have already begun with



several locations currently in stock



including









Tennessee











Brentwood (Nashville), TN









Brentwood Place Shopping Center









330 Franklin Rd., Suite 306C









Brentwood, TN 37027









Knoxville, TN









Pinnacle at Turkey Creek









11370 Parkside Dr., Suite 2400









Knoxville, TN 37934











North Carolina











Charlotte (Rivergate), NC









RiverGate









14151 Steele Creek Rd., Suite 200









Charlotte, NC 28273









Charlotte (Promenade on Providence), NC









Promenade on Providence









5341 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. S. 100









Charlotte, NC 28277









Concord, NC









Pavilion at Kings Grant









8054 Concord Mills Blvd.









Concord, NC 28027









Charlotte (Myers Park), NC









Park Towne Village (Myers Park)









1600 East Woodlawn Road









Charlotte, NC 28209









Cornelius, NC









The Shops at the Fresh Market









20615 Torrence Chapel Road, Unit 101









Cornelius, NC 28031











Kentucky











Lexington Green, KY









The Mall at Lexington Green









161 Lexington Green Circle









Lexington, KY 40503









Sir Barton, KY









Sir Barton Place Shopping Center









2321 Sir Barton Way Suite 165









Lexington, KY 40509











Connecticut











Norwalk, CT









Main Avenue Shopping Center









380 Main Ave.









Norwalk, CT 06851









Milford, CT









230 Cherry St.









Milford, CT 06460











Kansas











Overland Park, KS









Pinnacle Village Shopping Center









12100 Blue Valley Parkway









Overland Park, KS 66213









Wichita, KS









Greenwich Place









2762 N Greenwich Ct.









Wichita, KS 67226











Florida











Jacksonville, FL









St. John's Town Center North









4413 Town Center Parkway 300









Jacksonville, FL 32246







For more information on American Rebel Light Beer and its availability at Total Wine & More, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



.







About American Rebel Light Beer







American Rebel Light is more than just a beer—it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





For more information about American Rebel Light and its sponsorship of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, visit



American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals | Events | Charlotte Motor Speedway



or follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on our social media platforms.





Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.







About Total Wine & More







Total Wine & More is America's Wine Superstore



®



— the country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine. We started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, Total Wine & More operates 282 superstores across 29 states and continues to grow. Total Wine & More employs more than 11,000 dedicated men and women





Total Wine and More offers nation's best wine selection, with an emphasis on fine wines. The typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. The typical Total Wine & More also carries more than 2,500 beers, from America's most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, and more than 3,000 different spirits in every style and price range.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer.. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



www.americanrebel.com



and



www.americanrebelbeer.com.



For investor information, visit



www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.









Media Inquiries:







Matt Sheldon







Matt@Precisionpr.co







917-280-7329







American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









ir@americanrebel.com









info@americanrebel.com









American Rebel Beverages, LLC







Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of placements in Total Wine & More locations, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.