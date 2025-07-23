American Rebel Light Beer Achieves Strong Independent Retail Sales Growth, Paving the Way for National Expansion

American Rebel Light Beer reports strong independent retailer performance, validating its growth strategy and preparing for broader market expansion.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. reported strong sales and early adoption of its American Rebel Light Beer, particularly among independent retailers, which now account for over half of its sales and most of its national distribution. The company secured more than 1,100 new independent accounts in the past five months, highlighting its grassroots strategy and community focus. High-profile brand activations, such as sponsorships at NHRA events, are driving demand as consumers request the beer from local retailers, reinforcing the brand's patriotic identity. With a new National Account Manager onboard, American Rebel is poised for further growth as it prepares for the critical retail reset season, aiming to convert its grassroots momentum into widespread visibility and sales across regional and national chains.

Potential Positives

Over 1,100 new independent accounts secured in five months, driving 57% of total sales and establishing a strong national distribution footprint.

High-profile brand activations and partnerships with motorsports events and celebrity venues boost visibility, creating organic demand for American Rebel Light Beer.

Strategic hiring of a National Account Manager to focus on chain account development aligns with growth plans during a critical shelf reset period.

Strong connection to patriotic values resonates with consumers, further solidifying the brand's identity and market position leading into the upcoming retail reset season.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on independent retailers, which could pose risks if market dynamics change or if these retailers begin to prioritize other brands.

Potential overemphasis on patriotic marketing may alienate consumers who do not identify with this branding approach, limiting market appeal.

Concerns about the effectiveness of forward-looking statements regarding future sales and market success, as past performance does not guarantee future results.

FAQ

What is American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager brewed with care, reflecting patriotic values and delivering a refreshing taste.

How many independent accounts now sell Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel has secured over 1,100 new independent accounts, averaging 200+ new placements monthly, which drive 57% of total sales.

What strategies support American Rebel's retail expansion?

American Rebel's retail expansion is supported by grassroots strategies, in-store promotions, and high-profile brand activations at national events.

When is the reset season for retail expansion?

The reset season for American Rebel Light Beer occurs twice a year, in late fall (August–October) and spring (January–April).

What makes Rebel Light Beer unique in its market?

It is uniquely positioned as America’s patriotic beer, made with all-natural ingredients and without corn or rice, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Rebel Light Beer Early Adoption and Strong Sales Performance from Independents Retailers Validates Brand Strategy, Signals Continued Accelerated Growth, and Positions Brand for Regional and National Retail Chain Expansion During Critical Shelf Review Period









Nashville, TN, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



) and the creator of



American Rebel Light Beer



(



americanrebelbeer.com



) -



America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer



- continues its strategic retail expansion by announcing extraordinary performance across the independent class of trade.







Patriotism Meets Performance: 1,100+ New Independent Accounts Signal Rebel Light Beer Momentum







This strategically vital channel (Independent Accounts) now drives 57% of total sales and accounts for 80% of American Rebel Light Beer’s national distribution footprint, validating the company’s grassroots-first retail strategy and deep connection to local markets. Independent retailers aren’t just selling the brand—they’re amplifying its Patriotic mission, ethos, and authenticity across every shelf and aisle. In the past five months alone, American Rebel secured over 1,100 new independent accounts, averaging 200+ new placements monthly, which underscores the brand’s alignment with communities that share its values.





These accounts aren’t passive participants; they’re active brand builders. Through in-store promotions, consumer sampling activations, and boots-on-the-ground engagement, they’ve helped drive repeat purchases, regional awareness, and consistent sales velocity. It’s a relationship forged in loyalty and purpose—not just placement.







Event Exposure Converts to Shelf Space as Consumers Push for Local Availability – Fan’s Demand it, Retailers are Listening.







The momentum behind American Rebel Light Beer now extends far beyond independent retail—it’s being supercharged through high-profile brand activations and national visibility platforms. These include title sponsorships at premier NHRA events, flagship partnerships through TSR Nitro with motorsports legends Tony Stewart and four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan, and dynamic account activation at top-tier venues in Nashville. From Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk to Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, and a full-scale takeover at the iconic Loser’s Midtown, American Rebel is earning prime placement in locations that attract high-volume consumer traffic and cultural influence. These experiential touchpoints aren’t just building awareness—they’re igniting organic demand. Across regional markets, fans who encounter the brand at these events and venues are returning home and asking local retailers to stock American Rebel Light Beer—creating actionable retail pressure and accelerating expansion.





“Our beverage division is seeing real pull-through from these national events,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings. “Patriotic consumers who connect with our brand at places like Eldora or the NHRA are going back to their communities and telling store managers, ‘We want Rebel Light here.’ This organic demand is helping us outperform our top-tier distribution goals. We’re not just opening new territories—we’re expanding with purpose. American Rebel Light Beer is better for you, made with all-natural ingredients, U.S.-sourced, U.S.-owned, and 100% committed to growing exclusively within the United States for customers who share our patriotic values.”





Fans experiencing the brand at these events are returning home and actively requesting it from retailers—placing direct pressure on regional chains and independents to stock the patriotic brew. This pull-through demand not only validates American Rebel’s branding strategy—it fortifies its market position heading into reset season.







Strategic Timing for Retail Expansion for American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic Beer







To position for success, American Rebel Beverages brought on Pamela Turner as National Account Manager in February 2025, a key move within the company’s 2025 strategic growth plan. Pam brings extensive experience in chain account development and has already led coordinated outreach efforts while fielding a surge of inbound interest from major retailers, particularly across



Food/Grocery



and



Convenience



—the company’s initial chain focus. These conversations build on the brand’s strong existing presence in



Liquor stores



and



Independent retail



channels across active distribution regions, with plans to tackle



Mass



and



Club



channels next.





“



Reset season is where shelf space gets decided—and American Rebel Light Beer enters with momentum, metrics, and market validation.



” Pamela Turner, National Account Manager – American Rebel Beverages.





This grassroots momentum arrives at a critical inflection point for American Rebel Light Beer. With reset season fast approaching—late fall (August–October) and spring (January–April)—national and regional chains are preparing to evaluate shelf assortments for the coming cycles. This is when category managers make their decisions on which brands to add, expand, or remove from their retail programs. For American Rebel, this marks the opportunity to convert local traction into nationwide visibility and revenue scale.





“Our independent partners don’t just move product—they build momentum,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “This performance lights up the scoreboard heading into reset season, and we’re showing national retailers what American Rebel Light Beer can do as America’s fastest growing light beer.”





For American Rebel Holdings reset season is where distribution scale becomes forecastable. It’s the moment when real-time performance in independent stores informs high-value decisions at the chain level. American Rebel Light Beer enters this cycle with over 1,100+ new accounts, meaningful sell-through data, and a brand identity that deeply resonates with patriotic beer buyers—giving buyers confidence and giving American Rebel Beverage a clear path for continued growth.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company, delivering bold products that reflect American values. From its roots in branded safes and personal security to its breakout success with American Rebel Light Beer, the company is redefining the beverage and lifestyle markets.





Learn more at



americanrebel.com/investor-relations











Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross:



The American Rebel Story









About American Rebel Light Beer







America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Signing, Stand Your Ground Beer





American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia and now Mississippi. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on social media platforms (@AmericanRebelBeer).





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – all-natural, crisp, clean and bold with a lighter feel. At approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, it delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s brewed without added supplements and doesn’t contain corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass-produced beers.







Media Inquiries







Matt Sheldon







Matt@Precisionpr.co







917-280-7329







Distribution Opportunities







Todd Porter





President, American Rebel Beverage







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Investor Relations









ir@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “forecasts,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



