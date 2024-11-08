American Rebel Holdings Secures Loan and Supports Community

American Rebel Holdings ( (AREB) ) has issued an announcement.

American Rebel Holdings secured a loan agreement with 1800 Diagonal Lending for $122,960, netting $100,000 after discounts and fees, to be repaid over nine installments. In case of default, the lender can convert the loan into shares at a 25% discount. Meanwhile, American Rebel showcased its involvement in community events, supporting a police charity parade in Nashville and promoting its American Rebel Light Beer, highlighting its community engagement and marketing strategies.

