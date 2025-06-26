American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Returns as Official Beer Sponsor of the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival

American Rebel announces its return as the official beer sponsor of the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival in Kansas.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival in Kansas, where its American Rebel Light Beer will be featured prominently. The festival, taking place from June 26 to 28, will showcase major country music acts, and American Rebel plans to engage fans through immersive brand experiences, merchandise, and Jumbotron commercials. The company has reported significant growth, with $11.4 million in revenue for 2024 and ongoing expansion of its beer distribution, now available in over 40 states. CEO Andy Ross emphasized the importance of such events in promoting American values and engaging with their customer base. The public is encouraged to take advantage of a free shipping promotion on beer purchases ahead of Independence Day.

American Rebel Holdings has solidified its brand visibility by returning as the official beer sponsor of the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival, a high-profile event that attracts a large audience.

The company's e-commerce sales are on the rise, with reported revenue of $11.4 million for 2024, indicating strong growth and market demand for American Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel Light Beer is now available for direct-to-consumer shipping in over 40 states, significantly expanding its market reach and accessibility.

The sponsorship and related events raise demand from potential distributors and retailers, further enhancing the company's distribution channels and partnerships.

Despite the significant emphasis on its beer sponsorship and the lifestyle sector, the press release does not provide any financial information for 2025, which may raise concerns about the company's ongoing financial performance and growth trajectory.



The mention of a transition from security products to beverages may leave some investors questioning the company's strategic direction and whether it can successfully compete in a highly saturated beer market.



The forward-looking statements include numerous cautionary notes, suggesting potential uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future results and making it clear that actual outcomes may deviate from expectations.

What is the Country Stampede Music Festival?

The Country Stampede Music Festival is a three-day event featuring top country music artists, held annually in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Who is the official beer sponsor for the 2025 Country Stampede?

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is proudly returning as the official beer sponsor for the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival.

Where can I purchase American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer is available for direct shipping in over 40 states and at various retailers in select locations.

What are the highlights of the American Rebel Party Pit?

The American Rebel Party Pit offers cold beer, brand experiences, meet-and-greet passes, and live performances from famous country artists.

How has American Rebel Holdings, Inc. been performing financially?

The company reported $11.4 million in revenue for 2024, experiencing significant growth in e-commerce and brand visibility.

Full Release



NASHVILLE, TN, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly announces its return as the official beer sponsor of the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival (



CountryStampede.com



), held June 26–28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.





As part of the sponsorship, American Rebel Light Beer will once again take center stage in the American Rebel Party Pit, where fans will enjoy cold beer, unforgettable performances, and a celebration of American values. Jumbotron commercials will run multiple times each day during the three-day festival which features a powerhouse lineup of country music’s biggest stars and rising talent. Festival attendees can expect immersive brand experiences including exclusive meet-and-greet passes, branded merchandise, and high-visibility signage throughout the venue. The American Rebel Party Pit will serve as the ultimate destination for fans to raise a can and celebrate freedom.





“Returning to Country Stampede is more than a sponsorship, it’s a celebration of who we are and who we serve,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings. “Over the past year, we’ve seen tremendous growth and events like Country Stampede and our growing presence in motorsports and music are helping us bring American Rebel Light Beer to patriots who love this country, love great music, and love great beer. We’ve recently been the title sponsor for the American Rebel Light 4-Wide NHRA Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond. Some say we’re the fastest growing beer in US history, we just say it tastes like freedom.”





Country Stampede 2025 Full Lineup:





Thursday, June 26







Eric Church (replacing Luke Bryan due to illness)



Eric Church (replacing Luke Bryan due to illness)



Ashley McBryde



Ashley McBryde



Drew Baldridge



Drew Baldridge



Rowdy Decker







Friday, June 27







Miranda Lambert



Miranda Lambert



Dylan Scott



Dylan Scott



RaeLynn



RaeLynn



Alli Walker



Alli Walker



Dallas Pryor







Saturday, June 28







Cole Swindell



Cole Swindell



Shenandoah



Shenandoah



Larry Fleet



Larry Fleet



Casi Joy



Casi Joy



Outlaw Apostles







American Rebel’s momentum has been fueled by a surge in e-commerce activity, a national advertising campaign, and a reported $11.4 million in revenue for 2024. The Company continues to expand its footprint across the lifestyle, beverage, and digital commerce sectors, with American Rebel Light Beer now available for direct-to-consumer shipping in over 40 states. American Rebel Light Beer has opened up physical distribution in 13 states including Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Virginia. Events like the Country Stampede Music Festival raise the visibility of American Rebel Light Beer and create demand from potential distributors, retailers and customers. American Rebel Beer’s distributor for the state of Kansas is Standard Beverage (



StandardBeverage.com



)





American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) operates as a consumer brand company rooted in American values, offering American Rebel Light Beer and related merchandise across a growing national footprint. America’s Patriotic Brand



™



continues to gain traction across the lifestyle, beverage, and digital commerce sectors.







American Rebel Beer Shipping Now to 40+ States







American Rebel Light Beer is available for home delivery in the following states:



AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MN, MO, MT, NC, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TX, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY







A free shipping promotion, available through



Monday, June 30



, allows customers to stock up ahead of Independence Day. American Rebel encourages fans to order directly at



shop.americanrebelbeer.com



and celebrate freedom with every sip.







About American Rebel Light Beer







American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.





For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.





For more information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



. For investor information, visit



americanrebel.com/investor-relations



.





Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit



The American Rebel Story







Media Inquiries:





Matt Sheldon







Matt@Precisionpr.co







917-280-7329





American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







info@americanrebel.com









ir@americanrebel.com







American Rebel Beverages, LLC





Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Attachment





