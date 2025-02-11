American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules

American Rebel Holdings regains NASDAQ compliance after filing FY2024 Q3 financials, reinforcing its commitment to shareholders.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has announced that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ's periodic filing requirements. This recovery follows the timely filing of its FY2024 3rd Quarter financial report. CEO Andy Ross expressed gratitude to the accounting teams for their efforts, particularly highlighting CFO Darin Fielding's role in coordinating with auditors to secure compliance. The company faced a notification from NASDAQ on November 22, 2024, regarding non-compliance due to the delayed filing. Following this, American Rebel submitted the necessary documentation and was confirmed compliant as of February 10, 2025. The company plans to provide a stockholder update highlighting its growth in both its beverage segment and improvements at Champion Safe Co.

Potential Positives

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has regained compliance with NASDAQ's listing rules, which is crucial for maintaining its market presence and stockholder confidence.

The company successfully filed its FY2024 3rd Quarter financials, showing a revenue of over $2.3 million for that quarter and nearly $9.6 million for the year-to-date, indicating financial growth.

The press release highlights the dedication of both internal and external teams, showcasing effective collaboration that contributed to maintaining listing compliance.

Upcoming stockholder updates are planned, which will detail the company's growth and progress, indicating a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

Potential Negatives

The company failed to meet NASDAQ's periodic listing requirements prior to regaining compliance, indicating potential issues with financial reporting or management oversight.

The press release mentions a specific timeline of compliance efforts, which may highlight a lack of operational efficiency within the company's financial reporting process.

While the company regained compliance, the need for a formal reinstatement plan shows it was at risk of being delisted, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What does American Rebel Holdings, Inc. do?

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets branded safes, personal security products, and recently launched American Rebel Beer.

When did American Rebel regain NASDAQ compliance?

American Rebel regained NASDAQ compliance on February 10, 2025, after filing its FY2024 3rd Quarter 10-Q.

What were the revenues reported for FY2024 3rd Quarter?

American Rebel reported revenues of $2,337,786 for the three months and $9,637,016 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Who contributed to American Rebel's NASDAQ compliance efforts?

Darin Fielding, CFO of Champion Safe Co., played a key role alongside internal and external accounting teams in regaining compliance.

What future updates can investors expect from American Rebel?

Investors can anticipate a stockholder update from CEO Andy Ross detailing business progress and growth in upcoming weeks.

Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



), is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement under NASDAQ’s listing rules.







“Maintaining our NASDAQ listing is of utmost importance to our Company and our stockholders. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our internal and external accounting teams for their tireless efforts in ensuring our ability to file our FY2024 3







rd







Quarter financials that allowed American Rebel to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s listing rules.”



Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, further commented, “The dedication and hard work of Darin Fielding, CFO of our wholly owned subsidiary, Champion Safe Co., who emerged as our regulatory lead due to his previous auditor experience was instrumental in the coordination between our independent auditors, GBQ and Eventus Advisory Group’s seasoned team of public company accounting professionals.”







Timeline of NASDAQ Compliance Efforts















November 14, 2024





FY2024 3



rd



Quarter 10Q due









November 22, 2024





Company notification by NASDAQ that it no longer met the perioding listing requirement due to the inability to file the FY2024 3



rd



Quarter 10Q









January 21, 2025





Deadline for American Rebel Holdings, Inc. to submit a plan to NASDAQ to regain compliance with the listing requirements









February 7, 2025





American Rebel Holdings, Inc. files Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024.













Revenue for the three (3) months ended September 30, 2024 of $2,337,786.00













Revenue for the nine (9) months ended September 30, 2024 of $9,637,016.00











February 10, 2025









American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is notified by NASDAQ Staff that



with the February 7, 2025 filing of the 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, that



the Company is deemed compliant with the NASDAQ Listing Rules.



















In the coming weeks, the Company is planning on providing a brief stockholder update from its CEO, Andy Ross, detailing the progress made in our business units throughout last year. This update will highlight the rapid growth and success American Rebel has experienced in our American Rebel Beverage business unit responsible for American Rebel Light Beer and the positive impacts of the reorganization and streamlining of our product offerings and processes at Champion Safe Co. (



www.championsafe.com



).







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



www.americanrebel.com



and



www.americanrebelbeer.com.



For investor information, visit



www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.













American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









info@americanrebel.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of marketing outreach efforts, continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Corey Lambrecht, COO







Corey.lambrecht@americanrebel.com





