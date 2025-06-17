American Rebel Holdings Inc. Expands Market Presence as Title Sponsor of Virginia NHRA Nationals, Showcasing Patriotism and Fan Engagement

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. enhances brand visibility at NHRA Nationals, featuring beer sales and concerts by CEO Andy Ross.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is enhancing its market presence by sponsoring the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals, taking place from June 20-22 at Virginia Motorsports Park. Their flagship product, American Rebel Light beer, will be available at all concession stands, and CEO Andy Ross will perform two concerts during the event, catering to the patriotic spirit of NHRA fans. With expected significant viewership from FOX and FS1 broadcasts, and a strong on-site attendance, American Rebel aims to capitalize on this high-profile exposure. The company has partnered with Valley Distributing Corporation to ensure rapid availability of its beer in Virginia, and continues to expand its distribution. American Rebel Light beer emphasizes freedom and quality while supporting motorsports events that resonate with American values.

Potential Positives

American Rebel Light has secured title sponsorship for the Virginia NHRA Nationals, significantly increasing brand visibility among motorsport fans.

The event offers substantial broadcast reach on FOX and FS1, providing exposure to up to 2 million viewers, which enhances marketing opportunities for the brand.

Features engaging fan experiences with live performances by CEO Andy Ross and opportunities to meet NHRA legends, fostering a strong connection with the target audience.

Partnership with Valley distributing corporation enhances distribution capabilities in Virginia, supporting growth in the brand's retail footprint.

Potential Negatives

The press release prominently features the CEO, Andy Ross, performing concerts, which could be perceived as undermining the focus on the brand's products and corporate messaging by emphasizing personal entertainment over product promotion.

The reliance on patriotic messaging and themes may alienate potential consumers who do not identify with or prioritize such values, potentially limiting brand appeal in broader markets.

FAQ

What is American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager known for its all-natural ingredients and refreshing taste, celebrating freedom and patriotism.

When and where is the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals taking place?

The event is scheduled for June 20-22, 2025, at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, VA.

Who will perform at the Virginia NHRA Nationals?

CEO Andy Ross will perform two concerts during the race weekend, showcasing his freedom-fueled anthems.

How can I watch the NHRA Nationals on TV?

The event will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, with eliminations coverage starting at 4 pm EDT on June 22.

What areas does American Rebel Light Beer serve?

American Rebel Light Beer is available in several states, including Virginia, Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, and others, with ongoing expansion.

$AREB Insider Trading Activity

$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.

$AREB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Expanding Market Presence and Showcasing Patriotism through Strategic Partnerships, High-Profile Events, and Unmatched Fan Engagement











American Rebel Light Beer Takes Center Stage at Virginia NHRA Nationals -







Available at all concession locations selling beer, American Rebel Light fuels the excitement of motorsports while celebrating patriotism, highlighted by two electrifying concerts from CEO Andy Ross.











American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals -







America's Patriotic Beer stands proudly in the spotlight, reaching millions of dedicated fans on-site and across national TV, reinforcing its commitment to fans of motorsports that aligns with our American values.







NASHVILLE, TN, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly announces that its flagship beer,



American Rebel Light



, has been named the title sponsor of the



American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals



taking place June 20 – 22 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, VA.







Race Weekend Highlights at the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals







Fans can enjoy



American Rebel Light



at all concession locations selling beer at Virginia Motorsports Park, as well as at the



American Rebel Light Party Tent



and



American Rebel Light Trackside Bar



. CEO



Andy Ross



will perform two concerts during race weekend, bringing his signature freedom-fueled anthems to NHRA fans.





“We’re really playing to our audience and core customers at NHRA races,” said Andy Ross, CEO American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “Race fans are very patriotic, and they love our beer and if they give me the microphone, I’m happy to spread the word! NHRA 330+ mph, 12,000-horsepower nitro machines and Rebel Light are the perfect match. It’s the only beer we’re drinking round here.”







NHRA Nationals Broadcast Details







The



American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals



will broadcast on the



FOX



network and



FS1



, with eliminations coverage beginning at



4 pm EDT on Sunday, June 22



.







FOX broadcasts deliver major reach



—up to 2 million viewers—making the



Sunday eliminations a prime marketing moment



for brand exposure for American Rebel Light.







FS1 coverage



reinforces awareness and offers additional touchpoints with hundreds of thousands more viewers.







Expected and Historical Track attendance is strong, with several years of sold-out or near-capacity sessions, maximizing experiential fan engagement.













Platform / Metric









Estimated Range













FOX (Sunday finals)









800K–2.1M viewers (800K avg, peak ~2.1M)













FS1 (Qualifying / tape-delayed)









~250K–600K viewers, avg ~400K-500K













On-site attendance









Up to 23K capacity per day

























Andy Ross – Presented by American Rebel Light Beer - Live Performance Schedule







Known for his patriotic and high-energy music,



Andy Ross



will take the stage:









Saturday Afternoon:



Between Q2 & Q3 Nitro qualifying sessions (~3:15 pm EDT)



Between Q2 & Q3 Nitro qualifying sessions (~3:15 pm EDT)





Sunday:



Following Round 1 of Nitro Eliminations (~1:00 pm EDT)









American Rebel Building on Past Success with the NHRA







This marks the



second NHRA title sponsorship



for



American Rebel Light



in 2025. After a successful partnership at the



American Rebel Light





NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte



, the brand continues to expand its presence in professional drag racing.





“Our experience in Charlotte was amazing," said



Andy Ross



. "The exposure put us on the map in North Carolina and nationwide through



FOX, FS1, and FS2 broadcasts



. NHRA and Charlotte Motor Speedway were fantastic partners, and we can’t wait to do it again at Virginia Motorsports Park.”







Strong Brand Presence at Virginia Motorsports Park







As part of the sponsorship,





American Rebel Light





will have a



strong brand presence



at Virginia Motorsports Park, featuring trackside signage and



brand integrations



throughout the venue. Race fans (21+) can enjoy



American Rebel Light



—America’s



Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer



—while experiencing the



intensity of NHRA drag racing



.







NHRA Excited to Welcome Back American Rebel Light







“We’re thrilled to have



American Rebel Light



return as a title sponsor," said



Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer



. "They’ve already proven to be a terrific partner with a team passionate about NHRA drag racing. We’re looking forward to an incredible weekend with



American Rebel Light Beer



and NHRA fans."







Meet NHRA Racing Legends







Throughout the race weekend, fans can



meet and greet American Rebel Light-sponsored drivers



:









Tony Stewart











Matt Hagan









Other NHRA drivers in



autograph sessions



















The Ultimate NHRA Experience







Fans can grab a cold



American Rebel Light



at all concession locations selling beer at



Virginia Motorsports Park



. For an



elevated experience



, visit the



American Rebel Light Trackside Bar



or the



American Rebel Light Party Tent



, where guests can toast to



horsepower and freedom



with



American Rebel Light





16 oz Tall Boys



.







Stay Connected & Get Tickets







For tickets and event details, visit





NHRA’s official site





or follow



Andy Ross (@andyrossrebel)



,



American Rebel Beer (@americanrebelbeer) and American Rebel (@AmericanRebel99 on X)



on social media for updates.







New American Rebel Virginia Distributor - Valley Distribution Ensures Fans Enjoy American Rebel Light Beer at American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals







American Rebel Beverages recently welcomed Valley Distributing Corporation (



valleydist.net



) as its newest distribution partner in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their rapid execution was critical in ensuring that fans at the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals could enjoy a cold American Rebel Light Beer throughout the race weekend—from the grandstands to the American Rebel Light Party Tent.





“We’re incredibly grateful for Valley’s ability to move fast and deliver results,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. “Their speed and commitment exemplify exactly why we believe this will be a long-term, high-impact partnership. We’re excited to grow together and build a retail footprint across Southwestern Virginia, so when fans head home from the race, they can find American Rebel Light Beer on shelves near them.”





With this key partnership in place, American Rebel Beverages continues to expand its patriotic footprint—one race, one fan, and one state at a time.







About American Rebel Light Beer







American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.





For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.





For more information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



americanrebelbeer.com



. For investor information, visit



americanrebel.com/investor-relations



.





Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit



The American Rebel Story







Media Inquiries:





Matt Sheldon







Matt@Precisionpr.co







917-280-7329





American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







info@americanrebel.com









ir@americanrebel.com







American Rebel Beverages, LLC





Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







