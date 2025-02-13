American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Expands E-Commerce Reach with Online Sales of American Rebel Light Lager in 40 States

American Rebel Light Lager is now available for online orders in 40 US states through americanrebelbeer.com.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has announced that customers in 40 U.S. states can now order American Rebel Light Lager online from their website, marking a significant expansion of their e-commerce capabilities. This achievement comes through a partnership with Bevstack, which facilitates compliance and delivery through a network of over 1,300 retailers. CEO Andy Ross emphasized the excitement of enabling customers to access their product, especially in areas where the beer isn't yet in stores, and noted that this online availability could attract potential investors who wish to taste the beer. American Rebel Light Beer is marketed as a premium domestic lager with a patriotic theme, low calories, and no added sweeteners, catering to those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Potential Positives

American Rebel can now sell its Light Lager online to consumers in 40 US states, significantly expanding its market reach.

The partnership with Bevstack enhances American Rebel's e-commerce capabilities, streamlining order processing and delivery through a network of over 1,300 retailers.

This development allows potential investors to sample the product before investing, which can enhance brand loyalty and investment interest.

The beer is marketed with a unique patriotic branding, which may resonate well with a specific consumer demographic and differentiate it in a competitive market.

Potential Negatives

The company's transition from branded safes and personal security products to the beverage industry raises concerns about its ability to successfully compete in a highly saturated beer market.

Relying on an external platform like Bevstack for e-commerce may hinder the company's control over its online sales strategy and customer experience.

The forward-looking statements included in the release suggest uncertainty in achieving future sales goals and financial performance, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

Where can I buy American Rebel Light Lager online?

You can buy American Rebel Light Lager online at americanrebelbeer.com, available for shipping to 40 US states.

What states can order American Rebel Light Beer?

Customers in Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and many more can order American Rebel Light Beer online.

What is the alcohol content of American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer has an alcohol content of 4.3% per 12 oz serving.

Is American Rebel Light Beer all-natural?

Yes, American Rebel Light Beer is all-natural, with no added supplements or typical sweeteners like corn or rice.

Who partnered with American Rebel to sell their beer online?

American Rebel partnered with Bevstack to enhance their online sales and e-commerce presence for their beer.

Full Release



Nashville, TN, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



), is very excited to announce that customers across 40 US states can now order American Rebel Light Lager online at



americanrebelbeer.com



. American Rebel Beer has accomplished this milestone by contracting with Bevstack, a leading platform aiding adult beverage brands in expanding the brand’s e-commerce presence. A customer’s order at



americanrebelbeer.com



to one of the 40 compliant states is routed directly from



americanrebelbeer.com



to a network of over 1,300 retailers across the 40 participating states, enabling in-state shipping and timely delivery.





“Customers now have the ability to enjoy America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer across 40 US states,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “As we grow our brick-and-mortar distribution network it’s really exciting for customers in states or areas our beer is not yet physically stocked in stores to be able to buy our beer.”





“Another great benefit of being able to sell Rebel Light online is that potential investors can now try our beer,” said Andy Ross. “People love our brand and what we stand for, but they also want to love the taste of our beer. No matter how much I tell them they’re going to love it, there’s nothing like tasting it yourself.”





American Rebel Light Beer orders at



americanrebelbeer.com



can be shipped to Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.







About American Rebel Light Beer







Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a premium domestic light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.







About Bevstack







Bevstack stands as the leading platform aiding adult beverage brands in expanding their e-commerce presence. With a three-tier compliant retail network, seamless technology, and unparalleled customer service, Bevstack is dedicated to fostering the growth and success of brands in the digital marketplace. Visit



Bevstack.com



for more info.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



www.americanrebel.com



and



www.americanrebelbeer.com.



For investor information, visit



www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.









American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









info@americanrebel.com









American Rebel Beverages, LLC







Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









