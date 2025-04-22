American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Expands Beer Distribution into North Carolina, Reaching 10 States Nationwide

American Rebel Beer expands into North Carolina through Adams Beverages, launching distribution in 28 counties with promotional events.

Quiver AI Summary

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has announced its strategic expansion into North Carolina, marking its entry into ten states with more to follow soon. This growth is facilitated by a distribution agreement with Adams Beverages, allowing American Rebel Light Beer to be available in 28 counties across North Carolina. CEO Andy Ross expressed excitement about the brand's rapid distribution growth, linking it to their partnerships in motorsport. To celebrate the launch, American Rebel will host various events, including tastings and live performances, starting this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The beer is positioned as a premium light lager with patriotic values, and the first batch has already arrived in the state, with orders from multiple locations underway.

Potential Positives

American Rebel Beer has expanded its distribution into North Carolina, reaching a total of 10 states, indicating strong market growth and increasing brand presence.

The partnership with Adams Beverages, a well-established distributor, enhances credibility and distribution capacity in the new market.

The planned series of promotional events, including beer tastings and live performances at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, aims to engage the community and boost brand visibility.

The product, American Rebel Light Beer, is positioned as a premium, all-natural lager, appealing to health-conscious consumers looking for quality beer options.

Potential Negatives

American Rebel has shifted its focus from its traditional business of security products to the beverage industry, which could signify a lack of confidence in their core market.

The press release heavily emphasizes partnerships and collaborations but does not provide concrete sales figures or market penetration data, potentially indicating uncertainty about product performance.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements, which introduces risk and uncertainty about future performance, highlighting potential volatility in the company's stock and financials.

FAQ

What is American Rebel Beer?

American Rebel Beer is a premium domestic light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values.

How is American Rebel expanding in North Carolina?

American Rebel is partnering with Adams Beverages to distribute their light beer across 28 counties in North Carolina.

What events are planned for the American Rebel Beer launch?

The launch includes beer tastings, live music, and promotional giveaways at various locations throughout the summer and fall.

Where can I buy American Rebel Light Beer in North Carolina?

American Rebel Light Beer will be available at multiple locations, including bars, convenience stores, and restaurants in Concord.

What are the nutritional values of American Rebel Light Beer?

It contains approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcohol content per 12 oz serving.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AREB Insider Trading Activity

$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AREB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Strategic Growth Fuels American Rebel Beer as it Reaches 10 States with Several More to be Announced Soon











Nashville, TN, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (





americanrebelbeer.com





) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (





americanrebel.com





), proudly announces its strategic expansion into North Carolina through a distribution agreement with Adams Beverages (



adamsbev.com



). This move is a significant milestone in the Company's broader Southeast growth strategy.





“I am thrilled to see how fast our American Rebel Light Beer distribution is growing across this great country,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “North Carolina is a great market and has strong tie-ins with our relationship with Tony Stewart Racing (



tsrnitro.com



) and Matt Hagan and the Charlotte Motor Speedway (



charlottemotorspeedway.com



). We have been able to establish distribution with some high-volume distributors in ten states and growing. It’s fair to say that American Rebel is burning patriotic fuel.”





"We are very excited to partner with Adams Beverages to bring American Rebel Light Beer to 28 North Carolina counties," said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. "This collaboration allows us to serve the wonderful people of North Carolina who are looking for a clean, natural, and great-tasting light beer that embodies the values of our great nation."





American Rebel Beer will host a series of exciting events, including beer tastings, live music performances, and promotional giveaways, kicking off this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The festivities will run through the Fall, offering a perfect opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy



America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER!







The first shipment of American Rebel Light Beer arrives in North Carolina this week and in just a few short days, several locations have placed orders and brought in Rebel Light. In addition to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, American Rebel Light Beer will be available at multiple locations across North Carolina, including these on-premise and off-premise locations:









IRON THUNDER SALOON - CONCORD





10023 WEDDINGTON ROAD, CONCORD, NC 28027





MOTORSPORTS-THEMED SPORTS BAR









CANNON CROSSROADS BP





9960 POPLAR TENT ROAD, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









CITY FOOD MART - CONCORD MAIN





873 OLD CHARLOTTE ROAD, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









COMPARE FOODS - CONCORD





840 CONCORD PKWAY NORTH, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









DANNYS





300 NORTH CHURCH STREET, CONCORD, NC 28025





CONVENIENCE STORE









FAST AND FRIENDLY MART 2





7340 POPLAR TENT ROAD, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









SPEEDWAY XPRESS MART - SATYA





4521 MOREHEAD ROAD, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









CONCORD SHOPS





450 PITTS SCHOOL ROAD NW, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









TOTAL WINE





8054 CONCORD MILLS RD, CONCORD, NC 28027





LARGE WINE BEER RETAILER









D AND D EXPRESS





5501 POPLAR TENT ROAD, CONCORD, NC 28027





CONVENIENCE STORE









CAROLINA ALE HOUSE - CONCORD MILLS





8695 CONCORD MILLS BOULEVARD, CONCORD, NC 28027





CASUAL RESTAURANT/SPORTS BAR













For more information about the launch events and American Rebel Beer, please visit



(







americanrebelbeer.com







)



or follow us on our social media platforms.







About Adams Beverages







Founded in Dothan, Alabama in 1937, Adams Beverages has since expanded into North Carolina under the management of Bill Adams, Clay Adams and Amy Adams Dupree. Adams Beverages now employs over 750 team members, currently providing service to 44 counties in Alabama and 28 counties in North Carolina. For more information on Adams Beverages, go to



adamsbev.com



.







About American Rebel Light Beer







Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a premium domestic light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



www.americanrebel.com



and



www.americanrebelbeer.com.



For investor information, visit



www.americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations.









Media Inquiries:







Matt Sheldon







Matt@Precisionpr.co







917-280-7329











American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









info@americanrebel.com









American Rebel Beverages, LLC







Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of marketing outreach efforts, actual placement timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:









tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









info@americanrebel.com









Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.