American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Enters Florida Market with New Distribution Agreement with North Florida Sales

American Rebel Holdings partners with North Florida Sales to distribute American Rebel Light Beer across Northeast Florida.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has partnered with North Florida Sales to distribute its American Rebel Light Beer in Northeast Florida, marking an expansion of its operations. The agreement aims to reach more consumers in the Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Lake City markets, aligning with American Rebel's mission to offer high-quality, American-made beer celebrating patriotic values. Company President Todd Porter emphasized the importance of this partnership for sharing their brand's spirit, while North Florida Sales expressed excitement about the collaboration. Since launching in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has gained popularity across multiple states, offering a crisp, clean lager made with all-natural ingredients. With a focus on patriotic ideals, American Rebel is poised to grow its presence further in Florida and beyond.

American Rebel has secured a new distribution agreement with North Florida Sales, enhancing its market presence in Northeast Florida, which is a significant step in expanding its beverage business.

The partnership with North Florida Sales is expected to leverage their established relationships and network, facilitating the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer to a broader audience in Florida.

American Rebel Light Beer has demonstrated early success since its launch, gaining popularity across multiple states, indicating strong consumer interest and potential for continued growth.

The brand's marketing emphasizes patriotic values and quality, potentially attracting a loyal customer base that resonates with its messaging and product attributes.

The press release does not provide any financial details regarding the company's sales projections or revenue potential from the new distribution agreement, leaving investors without crucial information to assess the deal's impact.



There is a lack of diversity in the company's product line mentioned; the focus appears narrowly on a specific demographic, which might limit broader market appeal and growth potential.



The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty in the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to execute its growth strategy effectively.

What is American Rebel Holdings, Inc.?

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of branded safes, personal security products, and American Rebel Light Beer.

What new distribution agreement did American Rebel announce?

American Rebel announced a distribution agreement with North Florida Sales to distribute American Rebel Light Beer in Northeast Florida.

Where can I find American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer will be available in Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Lake City, Florida, through their distribution partner.

What sets American Rebel Light Beer apart?

American Rebel Light Beer is made with all-natural ingredients and has no added sweeteners, offering a crisp and clean taste.

How can I learn more about American Rebel?

Visit americanrebelbeer.com for more information or follow them on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

Nashville, TN, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



), is proud to announce its newest distribution agreement with North Florida Sales (



nfsinfo.com



), a premier beverage distributor serving the Northeast Florida market. This collaboration and expansion into Florida is another bold step in American Rebel’s mission to bring high-quality, American-made beer to hardworking, freedom-loving patriots across the Sunshine State.





“We believe in the American dream – hard work, perseverance, and celebrating the freedoms that make this country great,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “Partnering with North Florida Sales allows us to share that spirit with more people in Florida. Their commitment to excellence, combined with their deep-rooted relationships in the market, makes them the perfect ally in our mission to expand American Rebel’s presence nationwide.”





Gentry Pelham, President and Owner of North Florida Sales, echoed that enthusiasm, stating:



"North Florida Sales is extremely excited for the opportunity to partner up with American Rebel. We can’t wait to introduce this amazing product to the Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Lake City markets."







North Florida Sales has long been recognized for its dedication to delivering quality beverages while building lasting partnerships with retailers and consumers. With an extensive network and a passion for serving their communities, they will help bring American Rebel Light Beer to even more bars, restaurants, and stores across Florida.





“We’re very excited to be expanding into Florda,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “American Rebel Beer sponsored the Scag Pro Superstar Shootout this past February at the Bradenton Motorsports Park and I’ve done television interviews in Tampa, West Palm Beach and Miami and performed in Florida several times. Look out Florida, America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer is coming. Florida is going to be a strong state for us and I couldn’t be more proud to get to work with the great team at North Florida Sales.”





As American Rebel Beverage continues its rapid growth, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting patriotic values and celebrating the American spirit. Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has earned loyal consumers across Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Indiana, Mississippi and now Florida – proving that there’s nothing more American than great beer and a good time.





American Rebel Light is a



proudly American-made premium domestic light lager



, delivering a crisp, clean, and bold taste with a lighter feel. Crafted with all-natural ingredients and NO added sweeteners like corn or rice, it offers a refreshing balance of flavor with



100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving



. Whether it’s a backyard barbecue, a tailgate, or a weekend at the racetrack, American Rebel Light is brewed for



the bold, the free, and the proud



.





For more information about American Rebel Light and its new distribution agremeent with North Florida Sales, follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer or on the web at



americanrebelbeer.com



.







About American Rebel Light







American Rebel Light isn’t just a beer – it’s a statement.



A toast to freedom, a salute to hard-working Americans, and a bold declaration of our patriotic values.



As



America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer



, Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a premium domestic light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers. For more information follow American Rebel Beer on all social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).







About North Florida Sales







North Florida Sales (NFS) is a locally owned and operated company and covers all or part of 11 counties in Florida. These counties include Duval, Nassau, St. John’s, Putnam, Clay, Bradford, Union, Baker, Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee. Started in 1995, NFS strives to be a leader in sales and service in the beverage industry in Jacksonville and Lake City, FL. NFS’s mission is to provide the highest quality customer service on a consistent basis, while ensuring the availability of the freshest and cleanest product possible. For more information on North Florida Sales, go to



nfsinfo.com



.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



americanrebel.com



and



americanrebelbeer.com.



For investor information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations.









American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









info@americanrebel.com









ir@americanrebel.com









Media Contact:







Matt Sheldon







Matt@PrecisionPR.co









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our strategic planning, marketing outreach efforts, actual placement timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







