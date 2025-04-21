American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Announces Title Sponsorship of the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway

American Rebel Holdings sponsors the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, enhancing brand visibility and engagement with motorsports fans.

Quiver AI Summary

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has announced its title sponsorship of the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway, highlighting its commitment to connect with motorsports enthusiasts. The event, set for April 25-27, will feature thrilling drag racing action with racers competing four-wide at high speeds. American Rebel's President, Todd Porter, expressed excitement about the partnership, viewing it as a platform to promote their beer and engage with fans. The event will showcase branded signage, a promotional party tent, and opportunities for beer sampling, while the company's CEO, Andy Ross, emphasized the importance of celebrating a milestone for the NHRA and their ongoing relationships within the racing community. American Rebel Light Beer, characterized by its patriotic values and quality, continues to expand its distribution across various states.

Potential Positives

American Rebel Holdings has secured a title sponsorship for a major motorsport event, the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, enhancing brand visibility and engagement with a wide audience of motorsports enthusiasts.

The event sponsorship represents a significant marketing opportunity as American Rebel introduces its beer to the North Carolina market, aiming for increased brand awareness and market penetration.

The company is recognizing and celebrating a milestone in drag racing, being the entitlement sponsor for the 1,000th Top Fuel event, which adds prestige to its brand and sponsorship efforts.

American Rebel has ongoing relationships with prominent figures in motorsports, indicating successful partnerships that could further enhance brand recognition and loyalty within the racing community.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's shift from primarily selling safes and self-defense products to the beverage industry, which may raise concerns about its core business focus and potential dilution of brand identity.

The reliance on events like the NHRA sponsorship for brand visibility and customer engagement could indicate that the company may be struggling to establish a strong presence in the highly competitive beverage market.

Given that American Rebel Light Beer was launched only in September 2024, the company might face skepticism regarding its long-term viability and market acceptance, especially highlighted by its recent entry into multiple states.

FAQ

What is American Rebel Holdings, Inc.?

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, self-defense products, and beer, including American Rebel Light.

Where is the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals taking place?

The event will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from April 25 to 27, 2025.

What can fans expect at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals?

Fans can look forward to exciting drag racing, promotional events, beer sampling, and a live concert by Todd Porter.

How can I purchase tickets for the event?

Tickets are available for purchase at the Charlotte Motor Speedway website and at the event venue.

What makes American Rebel Light Beer unique?

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic lager known for its all-natural ingredients and commitment to quality and patriotic values.

Nashville, TN, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



), is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship of the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This exciting collaboration marks a milestone in the brand’s journey to connect with motorsports enthusiasts across the nation.





The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals is one of the most anticipated events in drag racing, showcasing the thrill and intensity of the sport as racers go 4 wide at over 300 miles an hour. With American Rebel Light as the title sponsor, fans can expect a weekend packed with adrenaline-pumping action and patriotic punch.





“As a brand dedicated to celebrating the American spirit, we couldn’t be more excited to sponsor such an iconic event,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals represents the perfect platform for us to engage with our audience, support motorsports, and share our exceptional beer with racing fans everywhere.”





“American Rebel is honored to be named entitlement sponsor for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway on the Charlotte Motor Speedway property,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “It’s also an honor to be the entitlement sponsor for the 1,000th Top Fuel event and celebrate that milestone with the NHRA. We’ve been sponsoring Tony Stewart Racing and the Matt Hagan Funny Car for three seasons now and the relationship with Tony, Leah, Matt and everyone in the wider NHRA family has been extraordinary. Our racing marketing program has opened many doors and helped establish numerous critical associations that have advanced American Rebel Beer. Being the title sponsor at Charlotte Motor Speedway will roll out American Rebel Beer in North Carolina in a big way. The only thing better than a weekend at the track and celebrating in victory lane with a cold Rebel Light is bringing the party. I’ll be performing a concert on the midway at the track between Nitro Qualifying Sessions #3 & #4.”





American Rebel Light will be featured prominently at the event with branded signage all throughout the track, a promotional party tent, and opportunities for fans to sample the beer. In addition, the company plans to host exclusive promotions and giveaways that highlight its commitment to quality and connection.





The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will take place April 25 - 27 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, promising three days of unforgettable racing action. Tickets are available now at American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Tickets | Events | Charlotte Motor Speedway.



American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Tickets | Events | Charlotte Motor Speedway



.







About American Rebel Light:







American Rebel Light is more than just a beer—it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





For more information about American Rebel Light and its sponsorship of the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, visit



American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals | Events | Charlotte Motor Speedway



or follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri and North Carolina and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms.



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on our social media platforms.





Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebel.com and americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations.



americanrebel.com



and



americanrebelbeer.com



. For investor information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations



.





American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







info@americanrebel.com







American Rebel Beverages, LLC





Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com













Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of a launch party, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Company Contact:







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









info@americanrebel.com







Media Contact:





Matt Sheldon









Matt@PrecisionPR.co











