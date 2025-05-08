American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Announces NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Telecast Featuring American Rebel Light Beer as Title Sponsor

American Rebel Holdings announces NHRA 4-Wide Nationals replay on FS1, featuring American Rebel Light Beer as title sponsor.

Quiver AI Summary

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. announced that the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, sponsored by American Rebel Light Beer, will be re-aired on FS1 on May 8, 2025. This event, originally broadcast with over 700,000 viewers, is expected to exceed 900,000 once finalized. The race features high-speed four-wide drag racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway and showcases the American Rebel Light Funny Car driven by champion Matt Hagan and the Pro Stock Motorcycle piloted by John Hall. The title sponsorship underscores American Rebel's commitment to patriotism and motorsports, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth since launching in 2024. The company focuses on producing quality light beer while also being involved in personal security products and branded apparel.

Potential Positives

American Rebel Light Beer successfully secured a title sponsorship for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, significantly increasing its brand visibility among racing fans.

The expected combined viewership for the NHRA sports event is projected to exceed 900,000, providing a substantial platform for product promotion and engagement.

The beer was prominently featured during the event alongside the American Rebel Light Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle, reinforcing its branding in a high-energy environment.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded distribution across multiple states and continues to grow its market presence in the beverage industry.

Potential Negatives

Company's transition into the beverage industry is relatively recent, indicating potential instability or lack of experience in this competitive market.

Relying heavily on sponsorship and publicity from events such as NHRA races may suggest limited brand recognition beyond these specific events, impacting broader market penetration.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight uncertainty around the company's future performance and the successful execution of promotional activities, which may raise investor concerns.

FAQ

When is the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals airing on FS1?

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will air on Thursday, May 8, 2025, on FS1.

What is American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium light lager celebrating freedom, quality, and sporting events.

How many viewers are expected for the NHRA Sportsman Series replay?

Viewership is expected to exceed 900,000 for the NHRA Sportsman Series replay.

What types of races are featured in the NHRA Sportsman Series?

The NHRA Sportsman Series includes Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas, and Top Sportsman.

Who is driving the American Rebel Light Funny Car?

The American Rebel Light Funny Car is driven by four-time NHRA champion Matt Hagan.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AREB Insider Trading Activity

$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AREB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Buckle up, crack open a cold American Rebel Light Beer, and get ready for pure NHRA excitement on the FS1 telecast!









Nashville, TN, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



), is excited to announce that racing fans get another chance to witness the adrenaline-pumping excitement of



NHRA’s 4-Wide Nationals



, presented by



American Rebel Light Beer



, airing



Thursday, May 8, 2025



, on



FS1’s NHRA Sportsman Series (check your local listings)



. Total combined television audience viewership was over 700,000 on the original broadcasts and is expected to exceed 900,000 viewers once the audience totals are finalized.





Following a



record-breaking weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway (April 25–27, 2025)



, viewers can relive the



historic 1,000th Top Fuel race



, featuring



four-wide drag racing at speeds over 300 mph



– the fastest accelerating machines on the planet!



American Rebel Light Beer



,



America’s fastest growing beer



was featured prominently as the title sponsor and is a perfect match with the NHRA and our sponsorship with TSR Nitro Racing (



tsrnitro.com



).















What to Expect on FS1 NHRA Sportsman Series





Replay:











Date:



Thursday, May 8, 2025



Thursday, May 8, 2025





Network:



FS1



FS1





Featured Racing:



Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas, and Top Sportsman















American Rebel Light Beer: A Bold and Growing Presence in Motorsports









The



official title sponsorship



of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals marked a



major milestone



for



American Rebel Light Beer



, reinforcing its



event-driven, patriotic brand identity



. The beer’s



trackside activations, promotional tents, and sampling stations



helped



expand its presence in North Carolina



, fueling racing fans with



America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer



.







Marketing Highlights:











Original Broadcast Audience:



Nearly 700,000 viewers



Nearly 700,000 viewers





Expected Final Viewership



: Up to 1 million, including FS1 Sportsman Series replays



: Up to 1 million, including FS1 Sportsman Series replays





NHRA Social Media Reach



: Over 9.2 million impressions



: Over 9.2 million impressions





Live Concert Experience



: American Rebel CEO Andy Ross performed a patriotic rock ‘n’ roll show between Nitro Qualifying Sessions









Don’t Miss the Replay and look for the American Rebel Light Funny Car driven by Matt Hagan and the American Rebel Light Pro Stock Motorcycle driven by John Hall.



Tune in



Thursday, May 8, 2025



, on



FS1



, and experience the



raw horsepower, side-by-side battles, and all-American racing energy



of NHRA’s



Sportsman Series



, powered by



American Rebel Light Beer



.









American Rebel Light Funny Car









The



American Rebel Light Funny Car



, driven by



four-time NHRA Funny Car champion Matt Hagan



, is a



high-horsepower, American-made beast



that embodies the



bold, patriotic spirit



of



American Rebel Light Beer



.







Car Specs & Performance:









Supercharged



Hemi engine



, pushing over



11,000 horsepower





Supercharged , pushing over



Capable of



330+ MPH in under 4 seconds





Capable of





Patriotic design wrap



, featuring



American Rebel Light Beer’s bold branding





, featuring



Drew massive fan engagement with



trackside meet & greets, beer promotions, and live music from American Rebel CEO Andy Ross









With



Matt Hagan behind the wheel



, the



American Rebel Light Funny Car



isn’t just a race car—it’s a



high-speed symbol of freedom, power, and unapologetic American pride



just like American Rebel Light Beer.







Fast, fearless, and fueled by the spirit of American Rebel Light Beer—this Funny Car is built to win!











American Rebel Light Pro Stock Motorcycle











The American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle,



piloted by



John Hall,



is a



high-performance, all-American machine built for speed, power, and precision on the NHRA drag racing circuit.









Bike Specs & Performance:











V-Twin engine, delivering high-horsepower acceleration











Capable of 6-second quarter-mile runs at speeds exceeding 200 mph











Wrapped in the American Rebel Light Beer brand symbolizing bold, stand-your-ground energy

















NHRA Sportsman Series











The



NHRA Sportsman Series



on



FS1



features



Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series



events, showcasing



amateur and semi-professional racers



competing in various



sportsman-level categories



. These races include



Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas, and Top Sportsman



, among others.



The on features events, showcasing competing in various . These races include , among others.



FS1 and FS2 air



NHRA Sportsman Series events



throughout the season, often as part of



NHRA national event weekends



. The broadcasts highlight



grassroots drag racing



, giving fans a look at



up-and-coming drivers



and



regional competitors



.



FS1 and FS2 air throughout the season, often as part of . The broadcasts highlight , giving fans a look at and .



For the



2025 season



, FS1 is scheduled to air



multiple NHRA Sportsman Series events.

















About American Rebel Light:









American Rebel Light is more than just a beer—it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





For more information about American Rebel Light and its sponsorship of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, visit



American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals | Events | Charlotte Motor Speedway



or follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or follow us on our social media platforms.





Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.









About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



americanrebel.com



and



americanrebelbeer.com



. For investor information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations



.





American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







info@americanrebel.com







American Rebel Beverages, LLC





Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of a launch party, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Company Contact:







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









info@americanrebel.com







For more details on American Rebel Light Beer and upcoming events, visit





www.AmericanRebelBeer.com





or follow



@AmericanRebelBeer



on social media.







Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.