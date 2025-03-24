American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Effective March 31, 2025

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. announces a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective March 31, 2025, to enhance marketability.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective March 31, 2025, to improve stock marketability and comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Following the split, the company's stock will trade under the symbol "AREB" and a new CUSIP number will be assigned. The move aims to reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 10.6 million to about 423 thousand. Shareholders holding at least 100 shares will maintain a minimum of 100 shares post-split, with fractional shares being rounded up to enhance liquidity. The decision was approved by the Board on March 12, 2025, following prior stockholder approval. The company, known for its branded safes and self-defense products, has also ventured into the beverage sector with American Rebel Light Beer.

The reverse stock split is intended to enhance the marketability of the Company’s shares and ensure compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share, which is crucial for continued listing on the exchange.

The Company is taking proactive measures to protect the interests of its shareholders by ensuring that stockholders holding 100 or more shares will not be reduced to less than 100 shares post-split.

The strategic reduction of shares from approximately 10.6 million to about 423 thousand could improve the perceived value of the stock, as a higher share price may attract institutional investors.

The implementation of a reverse stock split often signals a struggle to maintain stock price and compliance with exchange listing requirements, which could indicate underlying financial difficulties.

The reduction of shares from approximately 10.6 million to 423 thousand may lead to reduced liquidity in trading, potentially deterring investor interest.

The Company's shift into the beverage industry, while noted, may raise concerns about its ability to successfully diversify away from its core business of safes and personal security products.

What is the reverse stock split ratio for American Rebel Holdings, Inc.?

The reverse stock split ratio for American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is 1-for-25.

When will the reverse stock split take effect?

The reverse stock split will take effect at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025.

How will the reverse stock split affect current shareholders?

Current shareholders with 100 or more shares will retain at least 100 shares after the split, with fractional shares rounded up.

What is the new CUSIP number for the shares?

The new CUSIP number for shares after the reverse stock split is 02919L604.

Who should shareholders contact with questions about the stock split?

Shareholders should contact their bank, broker, or custodian for any procedural questions regarding the stock split.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Nashville, TN, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) — America’s Patriotic Brand (the “Company”), today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-25, to be effective as of 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025.





The Company’s Common Stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on Monday, March 31, 2025. Following the reverse stock split, the Common Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “AREB” with the new CUSIP number, 02919L604. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to:









Continue to



ensure compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00



per share of common stock for continued listing on Nasdaq.











Important information:







Date of Record: March 31, 2025











Transfer Agent:



Securities Transfer Corporation















The reverse stock split will not change the authorized number of shares of the Company’s Common Stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split and all such fractional interests will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares of Common Stock.



Further, no current owner of 100 or more shares will be reduced to less than 100 shares



. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding derivative securities, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices and number of derivates thereof and under the Company’s equity incentive plans.









Round Lot Shareholder Protection



to ensure that shareholders holding a "round lot" (typically 100 shares) are not adversely affected by the split.











to ensure that shareholders holding a "round lot" (typically 100 shares) are not adversely affected by the split.





All Fractional Shares Rounded to nearest whole number.



As a result of the reverse stock split all fractional interests will be rounded up to the nearest whole number











The Company is committed to pro-actively protecting the interests of its stockholders, particularly those owning round lots of 100 or more shares. Stockholders holding at least 100 shares prior to the reverse stock split will retain a minimum of 100 shares post-split. This protection ensures that no stockholder who currently qualifies as a round lot holder will lose their status. Additionally, fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share to maintain liquidity and shareholder equity.





The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from approximately 10.6 million to approximately 423 thousand, which does not include shares to be issued pursuant to the round lot rounding set forth above.





On February 24, 2025, the stockholders of the Company approved a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Common Stock, at a ratio of up to 1-for-25, with such ratio to be determined in the sole discretion of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) and with the reverse stock split to be effected at such time and date, if at all, as determined by the Board in its sole discretion at any time within twelve (12) months of such stockholder approval. The Board approved the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-25 on March 12, 2025.





Securities Transfer Corporation is acting as the exchange agent and paying agent for the reverse stock split.



Stockholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse stock split



.





The standard procedure is that DTC gathers all round up share requests from each participant within their system.



After about 4 business DTC will send a request for the total amount of round up shares needed to cover all participants/beneficial holders



. At that time, our transfer agent will make one issuance/deposit to CEDE (DTC).







Round up shares should populate in participant/beneficial holder accounts approximately on or before ten (10) trading days post the Reverse Stock Split.











Securities Transfer Corporation will provide instructions to any stockholders with certificates regarding the process in connection with the exchange of pre-reverse stock split stock certificates for ownership in book-entry form or stock certificates on a post-reverse stock split basis.



Stockholders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.









About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



www.americanrebel.com



and



www.americanrebelbeer.com.



For investor information, visit



www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to raise adequate working and expansion capital, our ability to efficiently incorporate acquisitions into our operations, the use of non-GAAP based pro forma financial estimates, our ability to introduce new products, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to meet or exceed financial and reporting estimates, any effects of the reverse stock split, our ability to continue to meet Nasdaq listing requirements, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







SOURCE:



American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







Company Contact:









info@americanrebel.com





