American Rebel Holdings Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) Monday announced that it will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split, effective March 31, 2025.

The company's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq Capital Market under the same ticker, "AREB," but with a new CUSIP number (02919L604).

The reverse stock split aims to ensure compliance with Nasdaq's minimum $1.00 bid price requirement and enhance the marketability of the company's stock by increasing its share price.

The reverse stock split will be executed at an exchange rate of 1-for-25, reducing the number of outstanding shares from 10.6 million to approximately 423,000, while the total number of authorized shares will remain unchanged. The split will take effect on March 31, 2025.

To safeguard stockholder interests, those holding at least 100 shares pre-split will retain a minimum of 100 shares post-split. Additionally, any fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share to maintain liquidity.

The reverse stock split was approved by stockholders on February 24, 2025.

AREB is currently trading at $0.1293 or 15.8409% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

