American Rebel Expands Beer Distribution in Kentucky

November 01, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

American Rebel Holdings ( (AREB) ) just unveiled an update.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has secured a strategic distribution partnership with Clark Distributing Company to expand the availability of its American Rebel Light Beer in Kentucky. This move is part of their broader growth strategy in the U.S. market, enhancing the reach of their patriotic-themed beer. The partnership aims to leverage Clark’s extensive network and expertise to introduce the beer to over 5,000 customers seeking a non-craft lager alternative. This collaboration is expected to boost American Rebel’s presence and sales in the region.

