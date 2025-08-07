American Realty (ARL) Q2 EPS Jumps 157%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) rose 157.1% year over year to $0.18 in Q2 2025, compared to $0.07 in Q2 2024. The increase in earnings per share was partially offset by higher gains on real estate transactions.

Rental revenue (GAAP) increased approximately 2.7% as multifamily property occupancy remained high. However, commercial property occupancy remained low at 57% as of June 30, 2025.

No forward guidance was provided, and one-time asset sales played a key role in quarterly profitability.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL), a diversified real estate owner and developer focused on multifamily and commercial properties in the Southern United States, announced its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The most notable news from the release was a significant increase in earnings per share to $0.18 (GAAP) in Q2 2025, compared to $0.07 in Q2 2024, up 157.1%, alongside modest rental revenue growth (GAAP) and notable gains from asset sales. There were no analyst estimates available for comparison this quarter, so results are evaluated against the prior year’s results. Overall, the quarter showed improvement in net income (GAAP) and ongoing strength in multifamily occupancy, but recurring concerns remain regarding commercial occupancy and the sustainability of earnings driven by asset disposals.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.18 $0.07 157.1% Revenue (GAAP) N/A N/A N/A Net Income Attributable to Common Shares $2.8 million $1.2 million 141.9% Rental Revenues $11.5 million $11.2 million 2.9% Net Operating Loss $(1.0) million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

American Realty Investors operates as a real estate investment company, owning and managing a portfolio that includes commercial properties, multifamily apartments, and land for development. The business model relies on generating recurring rental income from these assets, complemented by sales of development properties and selective acquisitions.

The company’s recent focus has been on increasing the value and cash flows from its core multifamily portfolio. Key success factors for the business include maintaining high occupancy in multifamily assets, improving the performance of commercial properties, and executing timely asset sales when market conditions are favorable. Additional priorities include managing its capital structure and controlling operating costs, particularly as it continues developing multifamily projects like the Mountain Creek property.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Developments

American Realty Investors reported a rise in rental revenue of approximately 2.7% (GAAP), primarily due to an increase in occupancy at Stanford Center, especially as commercial property occupancy stood at 57% as of June 30, 2025. The company specifically noted improved occupancy at its Stanford Center asset, where increased demand contributed to rental revenue growth.

A crucial contributor to profitability was a one-time gain from the sale of 30 single family lots at Windmill Farms for $1.4 million, resulting in a $1.1 million gain on sale. Asset sales accounted for a substantial share of this quarter's earnings.

Operating expenses (GAAP) increased 0.9% to $13.17 million, compared to Q2 2024, but there was a $0.1 million decrease in operating expenses, primarily due to lower insurance and property tax costs. Net operating loss (GAAP) narrowed by $0.3 million compared to the year-ago period, reflecting incremental progress on expense management. General and administrative expenses and depreciation remained relatively flat, while Advisory fees paid to the company’s external manager, Pillar Income Asset Management, increased 17.5% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, now totaling $2.04 million. The continued rise in these related-party fees remains a notable area for investor attention.

Interest income (GAAP) fell to $3.35 million from $4.79 million compared to Q2 2024, while Interest expense (GAAP) declined slightly compared to Q2 2024. The quarter also included a reversal from last year’s tax benefit to a $1.3 million income tax provision (GAAP), which offset some of this quarter’s higher net income. The company used available liquidity to pay off a $10.8 million loan on its 770 South Post Oak property.

Portfolio, Development Activities, and Product Context

The company’s asset base spans multifamily properties (income-producing apartments), commercial real estate, and land designed for development or sale. The commercial segment had an occupancy rate of 57% as of June 30, 2025.

New development projects like the Mountain Creek multifamily community continue as part of the company’s growth strategy. While the quarter’s results noted stable performance from multifamily properties, there were no new updates on large-scale project completions or material leasing progress in the development pipeline. Sales of land assets, notably at Windmill Farms, supplement recurring income but are not predictable long-term sources of profit.

Looking Ahead

No forward earnings, revenue, or operational guidance was provided by management in this earnings release. The absence of guidance limits investor visibility into the contribution of new developments, expectations for future asset sales, or plans to address ongoing commercial property vacancy. Investors watching American Realty Investors should monitor multifamily occupancy, any efforts to boost commercial leasing, and future asset disposition activity, as continued reliance on one-time gains from asset sales could introduce earnings volatility if not offset by recurring revenue growth.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

