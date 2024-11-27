American Rare Earths Unveils Record High-Grade Discoveries

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has announced the highest-grade rare earth oxide findings to date at its Cowboy State Mine within the Halleck Creek Project, Wyoming. The recent drilling revealed several high-grade intersections, emphasizing the project’s potential to become a major player in North America’s rare earth supply chain. These results are expected to support the development of updated geological models and resource estimates, marking a significant step forward for the project.

