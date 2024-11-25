American Rare Earths Unveils Promising TREO Grades

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

American Rare Earths has reported its highest grades of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) at the Cowboy State Mine, highlighting its potential as a major North American resource. The 2024 drilling campaign revealed intersections exceeding 5,000 ppm TREO, solidifying the project’s promise and aligning with the U.S. government’s critical mineral supply chain goals. These results will inform updated resource estimates and advance discussions with strategic partners to further develop this vital asset.

For further insights into AU:ARR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.