American Rare Earths Strengthens Position with Key Appointment

November 03, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has announced the appointment of Melissa Sanderson as Co-Chair of the Critical Minerals Institute, a move that strengthens the company’s position in the rare earth elements industry. Sanderson’s extensive experience in sustainable development and policy advocacy is expected to enhance ARR’s efforts to establish a secure North American REE supply chain. Her leadership will play a critical role in shaping industry policies and supporting the company’s strategic goals, including potential funding opportunities.

