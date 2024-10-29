News & Insights

American Rare Earths Prepares for AGM with Key Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the approval of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors. Notably, the company is proposing to issue 2,000,000 options to Director Richard Hudson, with voting restrictions applying to those who may benefit materially from this decision. Investors will be keenly observing these developments, as they could impact the company’s governance and executive incentives.

