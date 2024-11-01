American Rare Earths Expands Market with New Share Quotation

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths Limited has announced the quotation of 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, providing potential new opportunities for investors in the rare earth sector. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and capitalize on the growing demand for rare earth materials.

