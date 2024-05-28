News & Insights

American Rare Earths Discovers Zircon Upside

May 28, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has announced a significant upgrade in zircon as a byproduct at its Halleck Creek project, finding it in greater abundance than previously believed and indicating potential for lucrative co-production with rare earth elements. Initial assays and collaboration with the University of Wyoming suggest that zircon, which is in rising demand across various industries, could substantially enhance the project’s economic value. The company is continuing research to maximize the extraction and concentration of zircon and its associated heavy rare earth elements.

