American Rare Earths Director’s Strategic Share Transactions

November 06, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths Limited recently announced a change in the interests of its director, Sten Gustafson, involving the exercise of options and an on-market trade. Gustafson acquired 1,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares valued at $200,000 and disposed of the same number of shares for $240,053. This transaction highlights ongoing activity and interest in American Rare Earths’ stock as the company continues to engage in strategic financial maneuvers.

