American Rare Earths Director Exercises Share Options

November 14, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Melissa Sanderson, as she has exercised her options to acquire 2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares valued at $400,000. This move reflects strategic financial decisions within the company, potentially impacting its market position and attracting investor interest.

