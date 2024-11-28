American Rare Earths Attracts Major Investment from BNY Mellon

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths Ltd has gained a new substantial shareholder, as The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its affiliates have acquired a 5.16% voting power in the company. This acquisition could signal increased interest and confidence in American Rare Earths’ market potential, drawing attention from investors keen on rare earth elements and their applications.

