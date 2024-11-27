News & Insights

American Rare Earths Advances Halleck Creek Project

November 27, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths is making significant strides at its Halleck Creek Project, with promising drilling results and strategic financial partnerships. The company has secured substantial funding, including a $10.7 million grant from Wyoming and a potential $456 million from EXIM Bank, to propel its development efforts. Additionally, the engagement of BMO Capital Markets and expansion into strategic partnerships highlight its growth trajectory in the rare earth sector.

