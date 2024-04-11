American Public's (APEI) APU Unveils a New Visual Identity

In order to increase students’ engagement and classroom interactivity, American Public Education, Inc. APEI has been improving the quality of the student mix, releasing new tools for students and engaging in other initiatives to drive student persistence rate.



Recently, its American Public University (APU) unit unveiled a new visual identity to become a global digital university. This integrates emerging technologies and enhanced teaching and learning opportunities for faculty and students. APU announced a new tagline, “Digital Learning for Real Life”, an expanded global focus, and a suite of digital student services.



APU intends to provide its students with highly collaborative learning experiences, AI-powered classroom support, and a host of personalized digital services. Its students will also have access to personalized career coaches, 24/7 mental health support, AI-based career services and numerous online practical work experience opportunities without any added cost.

Solid Initiatives Bode Well

APEI has undertaken several initiatives to improve enrollment trends, enhance student persistence and reduce cost pressure. The company aims to strengthen its digital marketing campaigns to leverage relationships with the military, public service and other high-value student populations.



The APUS segment includes two brands, APU and American Military University or AMU. APU offers leading-edge, top-quality education at the associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree levels for learners of all backgrounds, backed by its flexible online delivery model and relentless dedication to academic excellence and affordability. Since the foundation, affordable tuition has been a priority of APUS.



In fourth-quarter 2023, APUS’ revenues increased 8.1% year over year due to a 4% rise in net course registrations, along with tuition and fee hikes introduced during the second and third quarters. APUS' military prowess has led to a 5% increase in active-duty registrations, while veteran enrollments demonstrate sustained momentum with a remarkable 13% year-over-year growth. This underscores the robust military legacy AMU has established. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 35% from 28% a year ago.



However, APEI and other industry players like Strategic Education, Inc. or SEI STRA, Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE and Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI have been facing challenges like higher advertising and marketing expenses and costs pertaining to online education. Also, the advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems is a significant threat.

A Brief Overview of Other Stocks

Strategic Education: Based in Herndon, VA, SEI delivers educational services through both traditional campus-based learning and online post-secondary education, along with programs designed to equip individuals with job-ready skills. The company is likely to benefit from a strong demand environment, improved enrollment trends and strong revenue per student. Also, a focus on digital learning platforms, competency-based learning models and direct assessment capabilities bodes well.



The company is focusing on providing programs based on a competency-based learning model and direct assessment capabilities. One of these innovations is FlexPath. FlexPath continues to be one of the company’s fastest-growing programs as it allows students to focus on leveraging their skills and knowledge gained during professional hours.



Adtalem: This Chicago, IL-based company is a leading healthcare educator that partners with many organizations to address future workforce needs with access to academic curriculums, certifications and training programs across the medical and healthcare industries. ATGE remains well-positioned to gain from the growing demand for nurses and other healthcare professionals and their increasing roles in the healthcare industry.



The company is likely to benefit from solid enrollment growth, especially in Chamberlain and Walden, along with the efficient execution of its Growth with Purpose strategy. Also, tie-ups and collaboration with different organizations are allowing Adtalem to reduce exposure to Title IV funding. The company believes that its portfolio management approach and effective cost management will help drive sustainability in revenues and earnings per share growth over the long term.



Universal Technical: Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, this company offers transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs across the United States.



In 2024, the company continues to maintain a strong position, driven by its emphasis on boosting enrollment, revenue and profit growth through recent program launches. Additionally, it aims to maximize returns on marketing and admissions investments while optimizing workforce and facility utilization to enhance margin expansion and operating leverage.

