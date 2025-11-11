American Public Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y

American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted earnings and total revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.

The quarter’s strong performance was driven by robust contributions from Rasmussen University (RU), American Public University System (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN), resulting in the company exceeding guided ranges across all the key metrics, partially offset by the revenue decline in the Graduate School (GSUSA).

Continued progress on operational improvement initiatives also supported solid cash flow generation and margin expansion, reflecting the effectiveness of management’s strategic focus. However, the company revised its full-year 2025 guidance range downward for revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

APEI’s Q3 Discussion

APEI reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents, significantly beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 9-cent loss by 433.3%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of 4 cents.

American Public Education, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $163.2 million also topped the consensus mark of $161 million by 1.6% and grew 6.6% from the year-ago period. Net course registration and enrollment growth, alongside strong registrations at APUS, aided the results.

Total costs and expenses increased 3% year over year to $153.5 million. This was mainly caused by an 8% increase in selling and promotional expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA increased year over year by 60% to $20.7 million from $12.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% expanded 500 basis points (bps) year over year from 8%.

American Public’s Segment Discussion

APUS: Revenues of $83.1 million rose 8% from the year-ago period’s level of $77 million. The uptick was primarily driven by growth in net course registrations, which increased 8% as compared to the prior-year period.

APUS’ total net course registration increased 8.1% from the year-ago period to about 100,000. The EBITDA margin was 32% compared with 29% in the prior-year quarter.

RU: The segment reported revenues of $60.8 million, which increased 15.6% year over year from $52.6 million. This was fueled by an increase in on-ground enrollment and in online enrollment.



RU’s total student enrollment increased 10.4% to 14,900, driven by 12% growth in on-ground enrollment and an 11% rise in online enrollment. EBITDA margin declined to 1% from 9% in the prior-year quarter.

HCN: The segment’s revenues rose 19% year over year to $18.4 million. The increase was backed by solid growth in student enrollment from community partners.

Total student enrollment at HCN increased 17.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level to 3,700. The segment reported a negative EBITDA margin of 2% compared with a break-even margin reported in the year-ago quarter.

GSUSA: The segment’s revenues tumbled 90% year over year to $0.81 million from $8.1 million. The EBITDA margin widened to negative 1,638% from negative 98% a year ago.

APEI’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, American Public had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $193.1 million, up from $158.9 million at 2024-end.

Net long-term debt was $94.4 million at the third-quarter end, slightly up from $93.4 million at 2024-end.

American Public Unveils Q4 Guidance

The company expects total revenues to decrease 6-9% year over year to $150-$153.5 million. It expects to report a profit per share between 32 cents and 45 cents compared with 63 cents reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the band of $18.5-$22 million, reflecting a decline between 41% and 30% year over year.



APUS’ total net course registrations are likely to be in the band of 65,000-74,400, reflecting a decline between 33% and 23% year over year. HCN’s total enrollment is expected to increase 9% from the prior year’s figure to 4,000 students.

RU’s student enrollment is expected to be up 9% year over year to 15,900. On-ground healthcare enrollment is likely to increase 13% to 7,100 and online enrollment is expected to rise 6% year over year to 8,800.

APEI Revises 2025 Guidance

Total revenues are expected to grow 2-3% year over year to $640-$644 million (compared with the prior projected band of $650-$660 million). Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $75 million and $79 million (down from the prior projected band of $81-$88 million), reflecting 5-9% growth year over year.

Capital expenditures continue to be expected in the band of $15-$17 million (down from the prior projected band of $18-$22 million), reflecting a decline of 19% to 29% from 2024.

APEI’s Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

American Public currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Adtalem's performance was driven by continued strength across all reportable segments, supported by higher enrollment levels and increased tuition rates. The company’s ongoing focus on strategic investments aimed at enhancing the student experience and expanding academic offerings continues to yield positive results. Management reaffirmed confidence in Adtalem’s growth outlook, supported by robust demand and consistent execution across its core education platforms.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Technical achieved strong growth in the fiscal third quarter, driven by solid execution across its core business segments, supported by strong enrollment trends and continued growth in new student starts. Both the Universal Technical Institute and Concorde Career Colleges divisions contributed meaningfully to top-line expansion, reflecting the benefits of diversification and operational efficiency. Owing to strong performance, Universal Technical has raised its low end of fiscal full year guidance ranges for revenue and new student starts.

Strategic Education, Inc. STRA, or SEI, reported impressive results for the third quarter of 2025. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines increased.

Strategic Education’s performance reflected strong enrollment momentum, particularly within its U.S. Higher Education segment, and continued expansion of its Sophia Learning platform. Sophia Learning’s average total subscribers increased approximately 42% from the year-ago period’s level. Employer-affiliated enrollment reached a record high of 32.7% of USHE enrollment, up from 29.8% in the year-ago period.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.