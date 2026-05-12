American Public Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, 2026 View Raised

American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics grew year over year.



The quarter’s performance was supported by higher Military+ course activity and continued Health+ enrollment gains, helping lift profitability across key metrics.

APEI’s Q1 Discussion

APEI reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 94 cents, up 129.3% year over year, and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 55.1%.

American Public Education, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Total revenues increased 6.2% year over year to $174.7 million and edged past the consensus estimate of $174 million by 0.5%. Performance was supported by higher Military+ course activity and continued Health+ enrollment gains, helping lift profitability across key metrics.

APEI’s Q1 Discussion Shows Strong Operating Improvement

Profitability expanded meaningfully in the quarter as operating performance outpaced cost growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.5% year over year to $29.2 million from $21.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 17% from 13%, reflecting stronger operating leverage on higher revenues.



Total costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $153.1 million, up 0.5% year over year. Instructional costs and services edged down to $74.6 million from $74.9 million, while selling and promotional expenses increased to $37.9 million from $35.2 million.



American Public’s Segment Discussion

American Public’s Segments Deliver Broad-Based Growth

Performance was supported by growth across both operating segments. Military+ revenues increased 6.5% year over year to $89.4 million, driven by higher registration activity. Segment EBITDA rose to $31.8 million from $25.2 million a year ago, with EBITDA margin expanding to 36% from 30%.



Health+ revenues advanced 11% year over year to $85.4 million, reflecting higher enrollment and pricing actions implemented in the second half of 2025. Segment EBITDA improved to $3.2 million from $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter, and EBITDA margin increased to 4% from 2%.

APEI Highlights Demand Indicators Across Both Portfolios

Military+ posted approximately 106,600 net course registrations in the quarter, up from roughly 102,500 a year earlier. Management noted the residual impact of the government shutdown remained limited to the U.S. Coast Guard and was resolved late in April, helping keep disruption contained.



Health+ total student enrollment increased to about 19,400 from 18,000 in the prior-year quarter. During the period, the company opened a new Rasmussen University campus in Orlando, FL, bringing its Practical Nursing Diploma program to the Orlando market.

APEI Builds Liquidity and Steps Up Capital Actions

APEI ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $221 million, up from $176.5 million at the end of 2025. Cash flows from operations improved sharply, with net cash provided by operating activities increasing 71.1% year over year to $63.3 million.



The company also moved to optimize its capital structure and shareholder returns. In March, APEI refinanced its debt, cutting its borrowing rate by 375 basis points at then-current leverage levels and targeting about $3.7 million in annual interest savings excluding debt cost amortization. The board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50 million, and the company repurchased 17,840 shares through the end of the first quarter.

American Public Raises 2026 Outlook

Following the quarter’s execution, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The company now expects revenues of $686-$696 million, compared with its prior outlook of $685-$695 million and up from $648.9 million reported in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $93-$102 million versus the earlier expectation of $91.5-$100.5 million, reflecting growth from $85.7 million in 2025.



Management also increased its EPS guidance to $2.33-$2.68 from the previous range of $2.15-$2.47. The updated outlook implies significant improvement from the earnings of $1.36 per share reported in 2025. Meanwhile, capital expenditures are still expected between $28 million and $32 million, higher than the $15.9 million invested in 2025.



For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be $170-$172 million, with net income available to common stockholders projected at $6.5-$7.5 million. The company also anticipates diluted earnings per share of 34-39 cents, alongside Military+ net registrations of 98,300-100,300 and Health+ enrollment of about 19,600. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the band of $16.5-$18.0 million.

APEI’s Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

American Public currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted EPS of $3.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20. In the year-ago quarter, RCL posted an adjusted EPS of $2.71. Revenues in the quarter totaled $4.45 billion, beating the consensus mark of $4.44 billion. The metric increased 11.3% year over year.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H reported first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, up 37% from 46 cents a year ago. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share by 10.5%. Total revenues rose 1.7% year over year to $1,748 million and topped the consensus mark of $1,712 million by 2.1%. Hyatt’s operating backdrop stayed constructive, with comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR increasing 5.4% and comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts Net Package RevPAR rising 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Mattel, Inc. MAT reported first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues improved, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter levels. The company posted an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents by 16.67%. The bottom line declined from an adjusted loss of 2 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Net sales of $862 million topped the consensus mark of $801 million by 7.59% and increased 4% year over year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.