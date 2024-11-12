News & Insights

American Public Education reports Q3 EPS 4c, consensus 3c

November 12, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $153.1M, consensus $153.77M. Q4 enrollments at Rasmussen, which are known at the end of Q3 increased 3.5% vs. last year, the first significant increase since the acquisition. “The Q3 demonstrated continued progress in the goals we set out at the beginning of this year,” said Angela Selden, President and CEO of APEI. “In the Q3, Rasmussen had its first positive year over year enrollment comparison since our acquisition of the business and we expect continued momentum in that business. Hondros continues to show improvement in the Q3 and we expect further enrollment growth in the Q4 of this year.”

