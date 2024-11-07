American Public Education price target raised to $25 from $22 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on American Public Education (APEI) to $25 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report. The firm expects an enrollment recovery at Rasmussen and inflection in margins to aid the stock’s performance.

