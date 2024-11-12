American Public Education Posts Improved Q3 Results

American Public Education, Inc. ( (APEI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Public Education, Inc. presented to its investors.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) is a portfolio of education companies offering online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning to over 125,000 students through its four subsidiaries, primarily in the education sector.

In its third quarter of 2024 financial report, APEI announced a return to profitability with a net income of $731,000 compared to a net loss in the same period last year. This improvement was largely attributed to the stabilization and enhanced performance of its Rasmussen and Hondros segments.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter included a 1.5% increase in consolidated revenue reaching $153.1 million, and a net income per diluted share of $0.04. Additionally, enrollment growth was observed in the Rasmussen segment with a 3.5% increase, marking its first significant rise since acquisition. However, the adjusted EBITDA showed a decline to $12.9 million from $18.1 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, APEI management remains confident in sustaining the positive momentum in its segments, particularly Rasmussen, which is expected to continue its enrollment growth. The company has narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to $620 million to $625 million and adjusted EBITDA to $64 million to $67 million, reflecting its strategic focus on long-term shareholder value.

