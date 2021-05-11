American Public Education Inc (APEI) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI)

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Christopher L. Symanoskie -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to American Public Education's first quarter 2021 conference call. Materials that accompany today's conference call are available in the Events and Presentations section of our website.

Please note that statements made in this conference call and in the accompanying presentation materials regarding American Public Education, its subsidiaries or Rasmussen University that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about American Public Education and the industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may be able to be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, seek, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, should, will, would, and similar words or their opposites.

Forward-looking statements include without limitation, statements regarding the impact of recent disruption to the Army's tuition assistance programs, expected growth, expected registrations in enrollments, expected revenues, expected earnings, income and EBITDA, benefits of the acquisition of Rasmussen University, the closing of the acquisition and its timing, expected financial results for APEI assuming the acquisition of Rasmussen University, expected capital structure, net debt, the ability to deliver a return on learners' educational investment, the ability to maintain an attractive risk profile, plans with respect to recent, current and future initiatives, including marketing expenditures, and future demand for nursing education.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risks related to the loss of APEI's ability to receive funds under Department of Defense tuition assistance programs or the reduction, elimination or suspension of tuition assistance, the effects of an APEI's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, moderation or decrease in demand as the pandemic abates, the acquisition of Rasmussen University and the risk factors described in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC today, in addition, the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason unless required by law, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

This evening, it's my pleasure to introduce Angela Selden, our Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sunderland, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also available for questions is Steve Somers, our Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Angela Selden. Angie?

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Chris. Good evening, everyone.

We are very pleased with APEI's first quarter 2021 results. Both APUS and Hondros College of Nursing demonstrated robust enrollment momentum, resulting in strong financial performance. As highlighted on Slide 3, we reported very strong Q1 '21 financial and operating results at both APUS and Hondros.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, net course registrations at APUS increased year-over-year, primarily driven by active-duty military students and graduate students enrollment. We also saw momentum from the continued demand for online education due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net course registrations increased 10% year-over-year, driven by a 14% year-over-year increase in new net course registrations.

At Hondros, new and total student enrollment increased 45% year-over-year in the first quarter of '21. Much of the improvement in Hondros is due to the key operational initiatives implemented and continuously being refined since 2019. These initiatives include a new direct entry ADN program and the implementation of Hondros' affordability grants, which limits students out-of-pocket costs to $200 per month.

In addition, Hondros moved to a fully online admissions process, which facilitated student recruitment and onboarding. All of these initiatives were implemented prior to the pandemic. Additionally, we believe some growth continued to be attributed to an increase in demand for nursing education and attains in the competitive landscape in our markets due in part to the pandemic.

I am also pleased to report that the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, or NLN CNEA, granted accreditation to Hondros Indianapolis campus, effective January 13, 2021.

Now, I will turn the call over to Rick Sunderland, APEI's CFO, to discuss our first quarter financial results.

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Angie.

Going on to Slide 4. As Angie noted, the net course registration growth at APUS and enrollment growth at Hondros drove strong increases in revenue at both operating units and drove a 19% increase in consolidated revenue. This strong top-line performance translated into strong margin expansion for the business, with operating income margin rising to 12% from 3.6% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 87% to $15.9 million from $8.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 700 basis points to 18% from 11%. In our APEI segment, APUS revenue increased 15%, and in our HCN segment, revenue increased 48% compared to the prior year quarter.

Costs and expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, were $77.9 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 8.3%, compared to $71.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in costs and expenses were primarily due to increases in employee compensation costs, advertising costs, information technology costs, and professional fees in our APEI segment, and increases in employee compensation costs, bad debt expense and instructional materials costs in our HCN segment.

Instructional costs and services expenses increased $3.1 million, or 10.6%, to $32.3 million, and as a percentage of revenue decreased to 36.5% from 39.2% in the prior year period. The increase in instructional costs and services expenses was primarily due to an increase in employee compensation costs in our APEI segment and increases in instructional materials costs and employee compensation costs in our HCN segment.

Selling and promotional expenses increased $1.2 million, or 6.7%, to $19.4 million, and as a percentage of revenue decreased to 21.9% from 24.4% in the prior year period. Advertising costs increased a total of $0.7 million in our APEI and HCN segments compared to the prior year period. The increase in selling and promotional expenses was primarily due to increases in advertising costs, employee compensation costs and marketing support materials costs in our APEI segment, and an increase in advertising costs in our HCN segment.

General and administrative expenses increased $2.5 million, or 12%, to $23.5 million, and as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.6% from 28.1% in the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily the result of increases in employee compensation costs, information technology costs and professional fees in our APEI segment, and increases in bad debt expense and employee compensation costs in our HCN segment. First quarter consolidated bad debt expense was $1.5 million, or 1.7% of revenue, compared to $1.0 million, or 1.3% of revenue, in the prior year period.

Results for the first quarter 2021 includes the following cost on a pre-tax basis: $1.8 million in information technology costs related to our multi-year technology transformation project; and $0.5 million in professional fees associated with the Rasmussen acquisition in our APEI segment; and a $0.7 million increase in advertising costs in our APEI and HCN segments. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included the following on a -- following costs on a pre-tax basis: $0.9 million of information technology costs related to our multi-year technology transformation program; and $0.6 million associated with strategic opportunities in our APEI segment.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased approximately $0.6 million to $2.7 million and as a percentage of revenue decreased to 3% of revenue from 4.5% of revenue in the prior year period.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $7.9 million to $10.6 million compared to operating income of $2.7 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net income for the quarter increased to $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

As noted, adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $15.9 million compared to $8.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash compensation expense, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, and M&A-related professional fees, most of which was related to integration planning for Rasmussen. A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the table of our earnings release under the caption GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA.

During the first quarter of 2021, APEI closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock. APEI sold 3,680,000 shares of its common stock in the offering, resulting in $86.2 million in net proceeds. In addition, APEI completed the syndication of its committed financing facility comprising $175 million term loan B to fund a portion of the purchase of Rasmussen University and a $20 million revolving line of credit. The facility is expected to close in connection with the acquisition of Rasmussen. In conjunction with the debt syndication, APEI received debt ratings of B1 from Moody's and BB minus from S&P.

Cash at March 31, 2021, was $320.8 million compared to $227.7 million at December 31.

At this time, I will turn the call back to Angie.

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rick.

Now moving to Page 5. Hondros' second quarter 2021 enrollment momentum continues with new student enrollment increasing 37% and total student enrollment increasing 36% to 2,378 students, another record for Hondros. Additionally, beginning in 2Q '21, we welcomed the first cohort of students at Hondros' new Akron, Ohio campus, the seventh Hondros campus. Hondros momentum combined with our pending acquisition of Rasmussen University will help accelerate our growth and create a scale platform in nursing education to address the shortage of registered nurses in the U.S.

On a pro forma basis, in the last 12 months ending in March 2021, Hondros and Rasmussen have $183 million of nursing revenue. The acquisition will add a number one market position in pre-licensure nursing to the two existing number one positions in active-duty military and veterans education at APUS today. Today, pre-licensure nursing education or the curriculum to create new nurses is roughly half of the $28 billion total nursing education market. With the shortage of registered nurses in the United States, growth in the demand for nursing education is expected to accelerate, particularly for pre-licensure education.

As we work toward closing the acquisition of Rasmussen University in late summer 2021, I am pleased to report that Rasmussen's accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission, or HLC, conducted focused site visits relating to the change in ownership application. The HLC is expected to consider this matter at their June 2021 meeting, which is consistent with our timeline to complete the Rasmussen acquisition in the third quarter of 2021.

Additionally, we have been keenly focused on executing a high-quality integration process. This includes best practice identification, process analysis across all shared services functional areas, detailed sequencing and timing of integration activities, as well as an emphasis on aligning culture and establishing clear communication. We have engaged third parties to assist us in these efforts and to help ensure that we provide a high-quality experience for all constituencies: students, faculty, staff and shareholders.

This acquisition will be an important milestone in the history of our Company. As we've discussed since announcing the transaction, Rasmussen is a high-quality institution with an attractive regulatory profile that has seen impressive gains in recent years as a result of continued enrollment growth in its nursing school and a focus on operating efficiency. Importantly, Rasmussen is strongly aligned with our APEI mission, helping learners of all backgrounds, maximize their Higher Education Return on Investment, or HEROI.

As we turn to Page 6, and as Rick will discuss in more detail shortly, APUS' outlook for net course registrations in the second quarter is expected to be impacted by the temporary delay and suspension of the Army's new registration portal ArmyIgniteED. Active-duty Army soldiers are APUS' largest student segment, representing about one-quarter of all APUS registrations in 2020. The Army pre-announced that the registration portal GoArmyEd will go offline on February 11th with a March 8th go-live date for the new portal ArmyIgniteED. The new portal came online on March 8th, and after a few hours was taken down due to technical challenges. The Army did not make and has not made available the prior GoArmyEd portal.

Following Army's continuing challenges in activating its new registration portal, APUS registrations from the Army in the month of April 2021 declined meaningfully year-over-year. As of today, the portal is currently undergoing a limited user test, however, the Army has given no assurance when it will be fully operational. Our best assessment at this stage is that the portal is expected to reopen in June '21, but we can't confirm when the new portal will be fully available. While this was an unexpected disruption to the strong momentum and growth that we have been experiencing, we believe that this is a temporary issue.

Even with the disruption in Army TA registrations, APUS shows Q2 '21 total enrollment levels higher than pre-COVID levels in 2019, with the 7% two-year CAGR. Excluding Army and based on the midpoint of our guidance, total net course registrations for all other student segments combined are expected to be positive in Q2 '21 compared to Q2 of '20.

I will now turn the call back over to Rick to provide more details and discuss what this means for our second quarter outlook.

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Angie.

Going on to Page 7. APEI's outlook for the second quarter of 2021 is as follows. While the ongoing transition to ArmyIgniteED did not adversely affect registrations in revenue for the quarter ended March 31, Army enrollments subsequent to March 31 have been adversely impacted by this transition. We expect the continued disruption to Army TA and resulting decreases in Army registrations to have an adverse impact on the second quarter. Because of the uncertainty created by this disruption, we will not be giving new student registration guidance this quarter, and we will provide a wider range on total net course registrations in our guidance. In making that decision, we also -- we are also taking into account the general uncertainty in demand levels as a result of the pandemic. We believe that as a pandemic abates, demand will moderate and we expect our growth rate to slow.

Second quarter total net course registrations at APUS are expected to decrease by between minus 8% and minus 4% year-over-year. All institution serving the active-duty military rely on the ability of the Army and the other branches of the armed forces to process service members' tuition assistance, or TA, through portals like ArmyIgniteED. And from time to time changes to processes and systems have impacted service members' ability to request TA.

Please note that this is not the first time we have experienced disruptions in TA utilization by active-duty military. For example, in 2019, the Navy suspended TA funding from late May until September 30th of that year. Despite these periodic disruptions, APUS and AMU have grown market share over the long run and remain the number one provider of higher education to active-duty military. Also note that although Army TA represented approximately 17% of total APEI revenue in 2020, looking ahead, we anticipate Army TA would represent approximately 10% of total revenue on a pro forma basis, with the acquisition of Rasmussen.

Turning to Hondros. At Hondros, second quarter new student enrollment increased 37% and total student enrollment increased 36% year-over-year. In the second quarter of 2021, consolidated revenue is expected to decline between minus 5% and minus 3% year-over-year.

The Company expects net income to be between a loss of $0.8 million and positive $6.6 million in income, or on an earnings per share basis, a loss of $0.04 per share and a positive of $0.03 per share on the range -- fully diluted earnings per share. The outlook for second quarter net income includes approximately $3 million to $4 million in integration planning costs related to the Rasmussen acquisition or approximately $0.12 to $0.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $7.2 million and $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Now, I will turn the call back to Angie to discuss our priorities for 2021 and to provide closing comments.

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, again, Rick.

APEI's growing educational platform is uniquely affordable, flexible and inclusive, which we believe will drive sustainable growth and operating leverage. Our 2021 priorities are focused on driving the platform's growth while staying keenly focused on student outcomes and academic quality. These priorities are deeply aligned with our mission, setting adult learners on the path toward achieving their dreams, while maximizing the return on their higher education investment, or HEROI.

We have aligned resources and management attention against three key pillars of value creation in 2021: driving sustainable growth in our core businesses where there are large addressable markets and where we enjoy defensible leadership number one market position; acquiring and successfully integrating Rasmussen University to diversify our revenue sources and continue to capitalize on the secular growth in nursing and healthcare education; and bolstering our digital transformation to create a distinctive student experience.

In summary, at APEI, we are pleased with the high-quality scale platform we are building and look forward to updating you on the progress of our 2021 priorities on our next earnings call.

Before we open the line for questions, I would like to personally thank Chris Symanoskie, our Vice President of Investor Relations, for over 14 years of service and contribution to APEI, who will be leaving us after this earnings release. Since our IPO in 2007, Chris has led our Corporate Communications and Investor Relations activities and has done so with the professionalism and accuracy we all expect. We wish him all the best in his next endeavor.

Operator, please now open the line for questions.

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you so much -- excuse me, thank you so much. Wanted to talk about this Army disruption issue. You mentioned some dates in there. I'm assuming this was something that you were not aware of when you reported your fourth quarter numbers?

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I would also say, similar to the Navy experience back in 2019, these are matters that affect all schools that are a party to the DoD MOU and serving students under the tuition assistance program, right. So, the impact on us as the number one provider is larger than others, but everyone else is going to be experiencing the same matters that we are.

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jeff.

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Thanks. Just to delve into the sort of technology disruption, do you have any prior experiences to know whether you'll have a sort of a surge in enrollments if this system is up and running in June, or do you just kind of perhaps go back to where you were before? I'm really just trying to get a sense of why do you think there is pent-up demand accumulating as a result of this.

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I don't think you're going to see a surge in demand. If you were going to take one course and you were unable to do so or chose not to do so, it's unlikely you're going to take two courses once the system comes back online. So, we would see soldiers who were unexpectedly and unfortunately delayed begin their registration process, but it's unlikely that they would increase the number that they would be taking immediately just because they were unable to take a class. That's our experience.

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tobey.

Gregory Pendy -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Can you just talk specifically about the military environment, I guess given the disruption that's going on right now, and kind of market shares, how that might be impacted? As you mentioned, obviously, that other people serving that industry -- that market will also be impacted. So, can you just give us a little bit of color on that? How it will impact...

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Pendy -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Gregory Pendy -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

I did mention that it is nearly a quarter of our student enrollments in 2020. So, you can deduce that is a very meaningful part of our business. And as Rick mentioned, it is different from the Navy disruption where the Navy essentially shut off funds completely and no Navy soldiers could take courses without using a different kind of funding source. If they wanted to use different funding source like FSA, they could do so, but their TA was not available. In this case, we still have Army soldiers taking courses, but not nearly at the levels that we've experienced in the last several quarters.

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Gregory Pendy -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

That's great...

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Pendy -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Gregory Pendy -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon, guys. My questions all relate to the portal right now. So what has been gathered as the problem with the portal? Anything that the portal administration is communicating to the schools?

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think your math is directionally correct, Raj.

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Raj.

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Raj.

Raj Sharma -- B. Riley & Co. -- Analyst

Thank you.

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard W. Sunderland -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Nor have I.

Tobey Sommer -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Angela Selden -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, again, Tobey.

Christopher L. Symanoskie -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Christopher L. Symanoskie -- Vice President, Investor Relations

