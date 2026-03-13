American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of American Public Education (APEI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $47.95 in the previous session. American Public Education has gained 25.9% since the start of the year compared to the -7.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 1.3% return for the Zacks Schools industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 12, 2026, American Public Education reported EPS of $0.67 versus consensus estimate of $0.39.

For the current fiscal year, American Public Education is expected to post earnings of $2.23 per share on $687.98 in revenues. This represents a 63.97% change in EPS on a 6.03% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.64 per share on $730.31 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 18.35% and 6.15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though American Public Education has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for American Public Education? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

American Public Education has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, American Public Education currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if American Public Education fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though American Public Education shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does APEI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of APEI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Strategic Education Inc. (STRA). STRA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Strategic Education Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 18.37%, and for the current fiscal year, STRA is expected to post earnings of $6.97 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

Shares of Strategic Education Inc. have gained 6.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.35X and a P/CF of 9.33X.

The Schools industry is in the top 10% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for APEI and STRA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.