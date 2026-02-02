American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of American Public Education (APEI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 15.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $44.88 in the previous session. American Public Education has gained 10.5% since the start of the year compared to the -1.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 5.2% return for the Zacks Schools industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 10, 2025, American Public Education reported EPS of $0.3 versus consensus estimate of -$0.09 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.62%.

For the current fiscal year, American Public Education is expected to post earnings of $2.23 per share on $642.33 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.64 per share on $687.98 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 106.51% and 7.11%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though American Public Education has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for American Public Education? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

American Public Education has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, American Public Education currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if American Public Education fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though American Public Education shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

