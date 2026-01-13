American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of American Public Education (APEI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.76 in the previous session. American Public Education has gained 7.4% since the start of the year compared to the 2.6% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 2.1% return for the Zacks Schools industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 10, 2025, American Public Education reported EPS of $0.3 versus consensus estimate of -$0.09 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.62%.

For the current fiscal year, American Public Education is expected to post earnings of $2.22 per share on $642.33 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.75 per share on $687.89 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 106.05% and 7.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

American Public Education may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

American Public Education has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.5X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, American Public Education currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if American Public Education fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though American Public Education shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does APEI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of APEI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY). LGCY has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Legacy Education Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 6.67%, and for the current fiscal year, LGCY is expected to post earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $76.6 million.

Shares of Legacy Education Inc. have gained 2.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 15.71X and a P/CF of 16.1X.

The Schools industry is in the top 42% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for APEI and LGCY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

