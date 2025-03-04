AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION Earnings Preview: Recent $APEI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION ($APEI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $164,934,000 and earnings of $0.55 per share.

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $24,834.

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

