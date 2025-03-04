AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION Earnings Preview: Recent $APEI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION ($APEI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $164,934,000 and earnings of $0.55 per share.
AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $24,834.
AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 223,447 shares (+379.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,819,751
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 219,881 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,742,833
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 185,920 shares (+649.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,010,294
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 141,817 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,058,992
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 106,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,286,592
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 105,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,558,647
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,157,000
