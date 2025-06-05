Is American Public Education (APEI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. American Public Education (APEI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Public Education is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Public Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APEI has moved about 28.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.5%. As we can see, American Public Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Netflix (NFLX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.1%.

In Netflix's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, American Public Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, so APEI is performing better in this area.

Netflix, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +26.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track American Public Education and Netflix. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

