American Public Education (APEI) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 8.84

The average one-year price target for American Public Education (NasdaqGS:APEI) has been revised to 8.84 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.12% from the latest reported closing price of 10.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 13.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.08%, an increase of 52.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 15,129K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,412K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,283K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,185K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 960K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 53.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 893K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 67.56% over the last quarter.

American Public Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts.

