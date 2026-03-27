American Public Education (APEI) Price Target Increased by 20.80% to 57.56

The average one-year price target for American Public Education (NasdaqGS:APEI) has been revised to $57.56 / share. This is an increase of 20.80% from the prior estimate of $47.65 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.24% from the latest reported closing price of $57.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 45.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.24%, an increase of 54.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 20,073K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,672K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 77.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 348.30% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,529K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 963K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%.

No Street GP holds 925K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 857K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.