Stocks
APEI

American Public Education (APEI) Price Target Increased by 20.80% to 57.56

March 27, 2026 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for American Public Education (NasdaqGS:APEI) has been revised to $57.56 / share. This is an increase of 20.80% from the prior estimate of $47.65 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.24% from the latest reported closing price of $57.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 45.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.24%, an increase of 54.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 20,073K shares. APEI / American Public Education, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,672K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 77.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 348.30% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,529K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 963K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%.

No Street GP holds 925K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 857K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for American Public Education, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of American Public Education, Inc.-> See our take on American Public Education, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.